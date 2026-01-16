Fight Camp Raffle- 2026

What Is FightCamp:

FightCamp is a connected at-home boxing and kickboxing gym. With FightCamp you get access to world-class boxing and kickboxing trainers, premium equipment, and performance-tracking technology — all from the comfort of your home. The ever-growing library of boxing, kickboxing, strength and conditioning and recovery workouts is designed to keep you engaged, focused, and in the zone. Take your game to the next level with punch tracking technology that calculates the speed and intensity of every strike. Get real-time stats and fuel your competitive side.



Package Giveaway Includes:

The FightCamp Bag

The FightCamp Bag Ring

Console + 4 trackers

A Set Of Quick Wraps

A Set Of Ankle Wraps

A Set Of Boxing Gloves

Heart Rate Monitor

1 Year Membership

Overall Value: $1500

DO NOT HAVE TO BE PRESENT TO WIN



Link to the FightCamp site to learn more. https://joinfightcamp.com/