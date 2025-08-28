Fight Camp Raffle

What Is FightCamp: FightCamp is a connected at-home boxing and kickboxing gym. With FightCamp you get access to world-class boxing and kickboxing trainers, premium equipment, and performance-tracking technology — all from the comfort of your home. The ever-growing library of boxing, kickboxing, strength and conditioning and recovery workouts is designed to keep you engaged, focused, and in the zone. Take your game to the next level with punch tracking technology that calculates the speed and intensity of every strike. Get real-time stats and fuel your competitive side. Package Giveaway Includes: The FightCamp Bag The FightCamp Bag Ring Console + 4 trackers A Set Of Quick Wraps A Set Of Ankle Wraps A Set Of Boxing Gloves Heart Rate Monitor 1 Year Membership Overall Value: $1500 Link to the FightCamp site to learn more. https://joinfightcamp.com/