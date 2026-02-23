Fight For Chicago - 3rd Annual Boxing Fundraising Event

Reserved High Top Seating for One Person in our VIP Area Includes:

• Premium Open Bar

• Premium Buffet



* Please note seating for this ticket will be grouped with other parties at a 4 Person High Top Table. Purchases of 2 or 3 tickets in the same order will be assigned seating to the same high top table. If you are a party of 4, please purchase the VIP General High Top Table Ticket.* Contact [email protected] for seating requests.

**NOTE: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.