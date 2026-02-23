Fight For Chicago

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Fight For Chicago

About this event

Fight For Chicago - 3rd Annual Boxing Fundraising Event

Elm West Banquets

681 W North Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126, USA

General Admission - Adult (Advanced Purchase)
$10

Admission price includes entry to the live boxing event and free parking. Food and beverages are available for Purchase:
FOOD
Hot Dog with Fries $7
Hamburger with Fries $10
Cheese Pizza $8
Chicken Wings (carrots/celery) $12
Fries $5.00
BEVERAGES
Soft Drinks $3
Domestic Beer $6
Import Beer $7
Liquor: Well $7, Call $8, Premium $11
Wine $8 (bottle $35)

General Admission - Adult (PAID AT DOOR)
$20

PAID AT DOOR includes entry to the live boxing event and free parking. TICKETS ARE LIMITED!
Contact [email protected] with any quesitons in advance.
Food and beverages are available for Purchase:
FOOD
Hot Dog with Fries $7
Hamburger with Fries $10
Cheese Pizza $8
Chicken Wings (carrots/celery) $12
Fries $5.00
BEVERAGES
Soft Drinks $3
Domestic Beer $6
Import Beer $7
Liquor: Well $7, Call $8, Premium $11
Wine $8 (bottle $35)

General Admission - Child/Minor (Under 21)
Free

Admission price includes entry to the live boxing event. Food and beverages are available for Purchase:
FOOD
Hot Dog with Fries $7
Hamburger with Fries $10
Cheese Pizza $8
Chicken Wings (carrots/celery) $12
Fries $5.00
BEVERAGES
Soft Drinks $3

VIP - Single Ticket
$250

Reserved High Top Seating for One Person in our VIP Area Includes:
• Premium Open Bar
• Premium Buffet

* Please note seating for this ticket will be grouped with other parties at a 4 Person High Top Table. Purchases of 2 or 3 tickets in the same order will be assigned seating to the same high top table. If you are a party of 4, please purchase the VIP General High Top Table Ticket.* Contact [email protected] for seating requests.
**NOTE: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.

VIP - High Top Table (4)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reserved High Top Assigned Seating for Four People in our VIP Area Includes:
• Premium Open Bar
• Premium Buffet.

*Note: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.

VIP - Family Table (6)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserved table for 6 in our VIP Area Includes:
• Premium Open Bar
• Premium Buffet.

*Note: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.

Bronze Sponsor - High Top Table (4)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Corner Ring Side VIP High Top Table for 4 People Includes:
• Waited Table Service
• Premium Liquor & Wine
• Family Style Meal
• Company Recognition and Signage *Note: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.

Silver Sponsor - High Top Table (4)
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ring Side VIP High Top Table for 4 People Includes:
• Waited Table Service
• Premium Liquor & Wine
• Family Style Meal
• Company Recognition and Signage.

*Note: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.

Gold Sponsor - Table (10)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ring Side VIP table for 10 Includes:
• Waited Table Service
• Premium Liquor & Wine
• Family Style Meal
• Company Recognition and Signage
• Company Recognition and Logo on Website
- Contact Phil Barbera ([email protected] / 312-961-9154) to process payment.

Platinum Sponsor - Table (10)
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE! Ring Side VIP table for 10 includes:
• Waited Table Service
• Premium Liquor & Wine
• Family Style meal
• Company Recognition and Signage
• Company Recognition and Logo on Website
• Company Represenative to Prest Awareds

• Exclusive Caategory Sponsorship

• Personalized group boxing training session
- Contact Phil Barbera ([email protected] / 312-961-9154) to process payment.

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