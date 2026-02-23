Fight For Chicago - 3rd Annual Boxing Fundraising Event

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About this event
681 W North Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126, USA
Admission price includes entry to the live boxing event and free parking. Food and beverages are available for Purchase:
FOOD
• Hot Dog with Fries $7
• Hamburger with Fries $10
• Cheese Pizza $8
• Chicken Wings (carrots/celery) $12
• Fries $5.00
BEVERAGES
• Soft Drinks $3
• Domestic Beer $6
• Import Beer $7
• Liquor: Well $7, Call $8, Premium $11
• Wine $8 (bottle $35)
PAID AT DOOR includes entry to the live boxing event and free parking. TICKETS ARE LIMITED!
Contact [email protected] with any quesitons in advance.
Food and beverages are available for Purchase:
FOOD
• Hot Dog with Fries $7
• Hamburger with Fries $10
• Cheese Pizza $8
• Chicken Wings (carrots/celery) $12
• Fries $5.00
BEVERAGES
• Soft Drinks $3
• Domestic Beer $6
• Import Beer $7
• Liquor: Well $7, Call $8, Premium $11
• Wine $8 (bottle $35)
Admission price includes entry to the live boxing event. Food and beverages are available for Purchase:
FOOD
• Hot Dog with Fries $7
• Hamburger with Fries $10
• Cheese Pizza $8
• Chicken Wings (carrots/celery) $12
• Fries $5.00
BEVERAGES
• Soft Drinks $3
Reserved High Top Seating for One Person in our VIP Area Includes:
• Premium Open Bar
• Premium Buffet
* Please note seating for this ticket will be grouped with other parties at a 4 Person High Top Table. Purchases of 2 or 3 tickets in the same order will be assigned seating to the same high top table. If you are a party of 4, please purchase the VIP General High Top Table Ticket.* Contact [email protected] for seating requests.
**NOTE: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.
Reserved High Top Assigned Seating for Four People in our VIP Area Includes:
• Premium Open Bar
• Premium Buffet.
*Note: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.
Reserved table for 6 in our VIP Area Includes:
• Premium Open Bar
• Premium Buffet.
*Note: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.
Corner Ring Side VIP High Top Table for 4 People Includes:
• Waited Table Service
• Premium Liquor & Wine
• Family Style Meal
• Company Recognition and Signage *Note: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.
Ring Side VIP High Top Table for 4 People Includes:
• Waited Table Service
• Premium Liquor & Wine
• Family Style Meal
• Company Recognition and Signage.
*Note: During the ticket/donation purchase process, the Zeffy ticket platform will automatically suggest an additional donation to support their free ticket platform. This additional donation is optional and can be set to $0 by selecting “Other” in the drop-down menu and entering $0 as the contribution amount.
Ring Side VIP table for 10 Includes:
• Waited Table Service
• Premium Liquor & Wine
• Family Style Meal
• Company Recognition and Signage
• Company Recognition and Logo on Website
- Contact Phil Barbera ([email protected] / 312-961-9154) to process payment.
BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE! Ring Side VIP table for 10 includes:
• Waited Table Service
• Premium Liquor & Wine
• Family Style meal
• Company Recognition and Signage
• Company Recognition and Logo on Website
• Company Represenative to Prest Awareds
• Exclusive Caategory Sponsorship
• Personalized group boxing training session
- Contact Phil Barbera ([email protected] / 312-961-9154) to process payment.
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