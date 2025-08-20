Tempest Flag Foundation

About this event

Fight for the Flag

568 E Wilkins Rd

Gladewater, TX 75647, USA

Team
$500

*****SOLD OUT*****
Please call 907-433-9111 for a team inquiry. Only 1 or 2 available.

(4) Person Team includes golf cart, range balls, gift, meal, ceremony seating, and an awesome day on the course!
Pro Tip - You only need one "good player" to have a great time in a scramble!

In Memory/Honor Of
Free

Due date - Oct 30th


Honor your loved one on the 9th hole directly under the flag. Name, picture and name of service will be displayed throughout the event.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Display your business logo on a tee box of our choosing!


Pro Tip: Send us a QR code or social handles with your logo to create more followers!

Flag Sponsor
$300

Company logo on a flag at a location of our choosing. (#1-17)
18th green will be reserved for our title sponsors.

You will receive your flag after the event which will make a great gift or office decor.

Drink Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Company logo displayed on the only two beverage carts throughout the course.

Ceremony Sponsor
$1,500

Honorable mention before our ceremony, reserved seating, company logo displayed during the ceremony and printed on the agenda.

Breakfast will be served for our local veterans and first responders thanks to your support.

Putting Green Sponsor
$1,500

1 team and company logo displayed on banner on the putting green.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,000

1 team and company logo on all carts carts.

Glory Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 1 team, 1 Hole Sponsor, 1 flag, Picture Board.

Freedom Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 2 teams, 1 hole sponsor, 1 flag, Card My Yard, Picture Board, reserved seating, recognized on printed material.

Patriot Sponsor
$10,000

Includes 3 teams, Card My Yard, Picture Board, Reserved seating for the ceremony, and Company Logo on the 18th green flag.

Add a donation for Tempest Flag Foundation

$

