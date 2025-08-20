Fight for the Flag

Hosted by
*****SOLD OUT*****
Please call 907-433-9111 for a team inquiry. Only 1 or 2 available.
(4) Person Team includes golf cart, range balls, gift, meal, ceremony seating, and an awesome day on the course!
Pro Tip - You only need one "good player" to have a great time in a scramble!
Due date - Oct 30th
Honor your loved one on the 9th hole directly under the flag. Name, picture and name of service will be displayed throughout the event.
Display your business logo on a tee box of our choosing!
Pro Tip: Send us a QR code or social handles with your logo to create more followers!
Company logo on a flag at a location of our choosing. (#1-17)
18th green will be reserved for our title sponsors.
You will receive your flag after the event which will make a great gift or office decor.
Company logo displayed on the only two beverage carts throughout the course.
Honorable mention before our ceremony, reserved seating, company logo displayed during the ceremony and printed on the agenda.
Breakfast will be served for our local veterans and first responders thanks to your support.
1 team and company logo displayed on banner on the putting green.
1 team and company logo on all carts carts.
Includes 1 team, 1 Hole Sponsor, 1 flag, Picture Board.
Includes 2 teams, 1 hole sponsor, 1 flag, Card My Yard, Picture Board, reserved seating, recognized on printed material.
Includes 3 teams, Card My Yard, Picture Board, Reserved seating for the ceremony, and Company Logo on the 18th green flag.
$
