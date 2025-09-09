Fight Like Flynn Buzz Off by Mansfield Firefighters Local 1820

Hosted by
About this event
148-150 Church St, Mansfield, MA 02048, USA
Teams are of 1-4 people MAX. $100 is the minimum donation for each team. One ticket purchase PER team. Head shaving not required
25$ Individual donation with no team registration.
50$ individual donation with no team registration.
75$ Individual donation with no team registration.
100$ Individual donation with no team registration. You may purchase multiple tickets if you wish to be generous enough to donate a higher amount.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!