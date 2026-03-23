Olivia's Courage Raffle: "Together We Fight!"

*5 GRAND PRIZE WINNERS*

Multiple prize basket winners!





OVER $10,000 IN PRIZES!

Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler stocked with a selection of alcoholic beverages, 2 Phillies tickets in the CP Rankin Club (regular season game of winner’s choice), 2 Yeti Rambler Straw Mugs NexGrill Gas Flattop Griddle, 4 Phillies tickets (regular season game of winner’s choice), 4 Yeti Rambler 18 oz bottles Char-Broil 4-burner Gas Grill, Recteq Rub and Sauce bundle, 2 Yeti Rambler Straw Mugs Tractor Supply truck bed tool box with 43 gal. fuel transfer tank, Stihl BGA 250 cordless blower (36v lithium battery and charger included) $200 gift card to Winding River Campground (Mays Landing, NJ), along with free kayaking or tubing or canoeing and 2 Yeti Rambler 18 oz bottles

The drawing will be held on May 15th at 7pm on the Delaware FOP Lodge 14 Facebook page via live video.





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Delaware FOP Lodge 14 Facebook Page





Participants do not need to be present to win.





SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS:

Pax Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Smick Lumber, Tractor Supply Co, Winding River Campground, Philadelphia Phillies, National Event Services