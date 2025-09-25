Fight the Good Fight Boxing Show & Dinner Presented By Wintrust, Ozinga, & Oak Lawn Toyota

Ticket includes dinner and boxing show.
One Ticket to boxing show. This ticket does not include dinner. Ticket holders arrive at 7:45.
Ten tickets for dinner and boxing show.
Dinner & Show for ten people. Logo & Name on a Banner in the Boxing Club. Recognition During the Program
One Ringside Table for 10. Name & Logo on Banner in Boxing Club. Recognition during the Program
Two Ringside Tables of Ten.
Name & Logo on Banner in Boxing Club
Recognition During Program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!