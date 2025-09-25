Fight the Good Fight Boxing Show & Dinner Presented By Wintrust, Ozinga, & Oak Lawn Toyota

15331 Broadway Ave

Harvey, IL 60426, USA

Ticket
$100

Ticket includes dinner and boxing show.

One Ticket to Show - excludes dinner.
$50

One Ticket to boxing show. This ticket does not include dinner. Ticket holders arrive at 7:45.

Table of Ten
$1,000

Ten tickets for dinner and boxing show.

Contender Sponsor Table
$1,500

Dinner & Show for ten people. Logo & Name on a Banner in the Boxing Club. Recognition During the Program

Ringside Sponsor
$2,500

One Ringside Table for 10. Name & Logo on Banner in Boxing Club. Recognition during the Program

Heavyweight Sponsor
$5,000

Two Ringside Tables of Ten.

Name & Logo on Banner in Boxing Club

Recognition During Program

Add a donation for Restoration Ministries, Inc.

$

