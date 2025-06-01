Fight With Flash Crosstown Classic 2025 Silent Auction

Swing for the fences with this autographed Rawlings baseball bat signed by Royce Lewis, third baseman for the Minnesota Twins. Donated by the Minnesota Twins Organization, this collectible celebrates one of the game’s rising stars. Lewis made his MLB debut in 2022 and has quickly become a fan favorite with his talent, hustle, and heart. Perfect for any Twins fan or baseball memorabilia collector, this piece is ready to take a place of honor in your home or office. Donated by: Minnesota Twins Organization Value: Priceless Step up to the plate and take home a bat that’s as powerful as the cause you're supporting! ⚾

Swing for the fences with this autographed Rawlings baseball bat signed by Royce Lewis, third baseman for the Minnesota Twins. Donated by the Minnesota Twins Organization, this collectible celebrates one of the game’s rising stars. Lewis made his MLB debut in 2022 and has quickly become a fan favorite with his talent, hustle, and heart. Perfect for any Twins fan or baseball memorabilia collector, this piece is ready to take a place of honor in your home or office. Donated by: Minnesota Twins Organization Value: Priceless Step up to the plate and take home a bat that’s as powerful as the cause you're supporting! ⚾

seeMoreDetailsMobile