Fight With Flash Crosstown Classic 2025 Silent Auction

Green Bay Packers – 2024 Team Autographed Football
$100
A true collector’s dream! 🏈 This official Green Bay Packers football is autographed by the entire 2024 team and coaching staff—a rare and unforgettable keepsake for any NFL fan.
Donated directly by the Green Bay Packers Organization, this exclusive item comes with a Certificate of Donation and features authentic signatures from your favorite players and coaches of the season.
Whether proudly displayed in your home, office, or fan cave, this football is a one-of-a-kind treasure.
Donated by: Green Bay Packers Organization
Value: Priceless
Own a piece of Packers history—and support a powerful cause while doing it. Go Pack Go! 💚💛
Royce Lewis – Autographed Minnesota Twins Baseball Bat
$50
Swing for the fences with this autographed Rawlings baseball bat signed by Royce Lewis, third baseman for the Minnesota Twins.
Donated by the Minnesota Twins Organization, this collectible celebrates one of the game’s rising stars. Lewis made his MLB debut in 2022 and has quickly become a fan favorite with his talent, hustle, and heart.
Perfect for any Twins fan or baseball memorabilia collector, this piece is ready to take a place of honor in your home or office.
Donated by: Minnesota Twins Organization
Value: Priceless
Step up to the plate and take home a bat that’s as powerful as the cause you're supporting! ⚾
Gather your favorite golf buddies for an unforgettable day on the green at the stunning Riverside Golf & Casino! This premium package includes:
One round of golf for four people
Two golf carts
Green fees and driving range access
Plus, exclusive Fight With Flash gear:
• 4 sleeves of FWF golf balls
• 4 FWF divot tools
• 4 FWF ball markers
Whether you're playing for fun or bringing the competition, this is your chance to enjoy one of Iowa’s premier golf destinations.
Donated by: Riverside Golf & Casino
Value: $422
Tee off for a great time—and an even greater cause. Let’s drive childhood cancer awareness forward one swing at a time. ⛳
Experience the thrill of the action up close with 4 glass-level tickets to a 2025–26 Iowa Heartlanders hockey game at Xtream Arena! Feel the intensity, the speed, and the hits right from the best seats in the house.
Perfect for a night out with fellow fans or a memorable family outing! Also includes, 3 tshirts:
Donated by: Iowa Heartlanders Hockey
Value: $180
Don’t miss your shot to cheer on the Heartlanders from the front row—bid now and bring the energy! 🏒💥
Anthony Rizzo – Autographed Chicago Cubs Photo
$20
Cubs fans—this one’s for you! A must-have for any true fan, this autographed Chicago Cubs photo features none other than Anthony Rizzo, beloved first baseman and 2016 World Series champion.
A fan favorite known for his leadership, heart, and clutch plays, this signed photo is a perfect addition to any Cubs fan’s collection or sports memorabilia display.
Donated by: Anthony Rizzo Foundation
Value: Rizzo back in a Cubs uniform? Priceless.
Honor a Cubs legend—and help make a difference with your winning bid. ⚾💙❤️
Purple Bogg Bag + FWF Trucker Hat & Sunglasses
$50
Bold. Beautiful. Built for everything. 💜 This purple Bogg Bag is your go-to companion for ballgames, beach days, poolside lounging, or weekend getaways!
Designed for style and function, it includes:
Matching accessories to hold your keys, sunglasses, and more
A zippered insert bag for added storage
A pair of black lightning bolt sunglasses
A purple Fight With Flash Trucker Hat to top it all off!
Donated by: Crosstown Classic Committee
Value: $110
Stand out, stay organized, and rep the cause—all in one stylish bundle! ☀️🕶️🏖️
Iowa Children’s Museum Family Pass + Panera Gift Card
$40
Looking for a summer outing the whole family will love? This fun-filled package includes:
A Family Day Pass (good for up to 5 people) to the Iowa Children’s Museum, where imagination, play, and learning come to life!
A $50 Panera Bread gift card to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner during your day out.
Perfect for making memories, sparking creativity, and treating your crew to a well-deserved meal.
Donated by: Iowa Children’s Museum & Panera Bread Company
Value: $110
Play hard, eat well, and support a great cause—all in one perfect package! 🧒🎨🥗
Blackstone Restaurant Apparel Package
$40
Get comfy with this cream color Comfort Colors 2XL tshirt, Grey 1/4 zip Comfort Colors L sweatshirt, and black Nike Club cap. Items donated by Blackstone Restaurant - Iowa City. Value $75
Blackstone Restaurant Apparel Package
$40
Stay warm on those cool summer nights with this HIS and HERS sweatshirt package. Includes 1-M cream and 1-XL grey crew neck Blackstone sweatshirts. Donated by Blackstone Restaurant. Value - $80
Blackstone Restaurant Apparel Package
$20
Blackstone fans this package includes 2 cream color Comfort Color t-shirt's, 1 L and 1 XL plus an adjustable Blackstone Richardson Trucker Hat. Donated by Blackstone Restaurant. Value $70
Blackstone Restaurant Apparel Package
$25
Cozy up with the "perfect couple" of sweatshirts! 1 grey 1/4 zip M and 1 crew neck style L sweatshirt. Donated by Blackstone Restaurant. Value $85.
Raising Canes Gift Basket
$50
Raising Cane’s has One Love – Quality Chicken Finger Meals! This gift basket donated by Raising Cane's has something for everyone! 1 carryall cooler, 4 koozies, 2 baseball hats, 2 - L t-shirts (1 blue & 1 red). Lots of other accessories including: 2 Raising Cane’s Logo Magnets, 1 Lip Sauce Lip Balm,
2 Click Pens, notepad, a plush dog and 4 FREE box combo gift cards, 2 FREE lemonade gift cards, and 2 FREE kids combo gift cards! Valued at over $150!
Cardinals Baseball Ticket Package
$40
Take a weekday trip to St. Louis and enjoy 2 Cardinals tickets during the 2025 season! Redeem your winning voucher online for 2 tickets to a Monday - Thursday home game during the 2025 season, excluding Labor Day and Chicago Cubs games. Voucher must be redeemed by August 31, 2025. Donated by the Cardinals Baseball Club.
One-Week Getaway at Latitudes RV Resort + Golf for Two
$300
Relax, recharge, and reconnect with nature—RV style! Enjoy a one-week stay at the brand new Latitudes RV Resort, located just outside Woodward, IA and adjacent to the scenic High Trestle Bike Trail. This premium RV park has it ALL included in your stay:
E-bike rentals for trail adventures
A recreation pond with kayaks, paddle boards & lily pad
200-foot sand beach, great fishing, kids' play area
Pickleball court, dog park, and a cozy community fire pit
Full hookup sites (electric, water and sewer) with concrete pads, WiFi, and laundry & shower facilities
Your stay also includes a round of golf for two—cart included—at the nearby Woodward Golf Course!
Only 30 minutes from the Des Moines metro, this is the perfect blend of outdoor fun and modern convenience.
Donated by: John & Lori Kollmorgan
Value: $500+
Adventure, relaxation, and memory-making all in one unforgettable week. Bid big and get ready to roll! 🚐🏖️
Sip & Support: Maker’s Mark + Fight With Flash Mug Package 1
$30
Enjoy a smooth pour for a powerful cause. This auction item includes a 750ml bottle of Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, known for its rich caramel notes and hand-dipped wax seal—an iconic staple for any bourbon lover.
Also included is an exclusive Fight With Flash 11 oz Grizzly Gear Camp Cup BPA & sweat free, double wall vacuum insulated —perfect for your favorite warm or cold beverage and a daily reminder of the strength and spirit behind this incredible foundation. Raise a glass and lift a cause—every bid helps support families impacted by childhood cancer. Value $95. Donated by Depot Express, Matthew Scheetz
Maker's Markpackage #2
$30
Also included is an exclusive Fight With Flash 11 oz Grizzly Gear Camp Cup BPA & sweat free, double wall vacuum insulated —perfect for your favorite warm or cold beverage and a daily reminder of the strength and spirit behind this incredible foundation. Raise a glass and lift a cause—every bid helps support families impacted by childhood cancer. Value $95. Donated by Depot Express, Matthew Scheetz Value $95. Donated by Depot Express, Matthew Scheetz
