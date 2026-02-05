Catch the Fire: A Spring Silent Auction for the Loft

Hosted by
Experience a 60-minute literary tarot reading with poet, editor, and cultural worker Sun Yung Shin, using the award-winning Literary Tarot Deck. This session blends intuition, story, and symbolism — a reflective gift for writers seeking new angles, new questions, and new creative pathways. Valued at $75. Donated by Sun Yung Shin. Valid for one year. Must be redeemed by Dec. 2026.
“Diver 17” is an original artwork by painter Jil Evans, known for her expressive, luminous surfaces and layered abstraction. This piece invites viewers into a shifting field of gesture and color — a reminder of how creativity can deepen our attention and open space for reflection. Valued at $1,200. Donated by Jil Evans, “in thanks for the Loft.” Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Enjoy an intimate six-course dinner for six at the home of Pangea World Theater co-founders Meena Natarajan and Dipankar Mukherjee. Known for their generosity, global artistry, and deep community engagement, Meena and Dipankar bring culinary creativity to the table in an evening filled with conversation, connection, and flavors inspired by their heritage and travels. Valued at $750. Donated by Meena Natarajan and Dipankar Mukherjee. Must schedule a month in advance, preferably before.
Spend solo time writing, reading, or planning your next project in a guest cabin at the end of the Gunflint Trail (55 miles northwest of Grand Marais, MN). Spend your days cozy inside and head out into the woods, or even the BWCA, when inspiration strikes. A well-behaved dog is welcome, but no other guests please. An AWD or 4WD vehicle is recommended. The owner will be nearby in case of questions or issues. The guest cabin is heated and has indoor plumbing, fiber optic wifi, linens/towels, and a kitchenette. Guest is responsible for their own groceries. Valued at $1,440. Donated by Sarah CR Clark and Family. Must schedule with owner minimum of 2 months in advance. Not available June-August 2026.Must be redeemed by Dec. 2026.
A curated stack of seven books from Graywolf Press, one of the nation's most respected independent literary publishers. This collection highlights Graywolf’s commitment to bold voices and boundary-expanding work, featuring titles across poetry, memoir, translation, and hybrid prose. A wonderful gift for any serious reader or literary enthusiast.
Valued at $200. Donated by Graywolf Press. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
At its core, poker is a game of perception — attention, instinct, and the stories people tell with their bodies. Join writer and poker enthusiast Chris Jones for an insightful session that blends card sense with narrative craft, helping you read the table the way a writer reads a room. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, you’ll walk away seeing the game — and human behavior — with fresh clarity.
Valued at $100. Donated by Chris Jones. Redeemable via email after the auction ends.
Celebrate the book arts with this gift set from the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. The package includes an MCBA tote, a handbound marbled sketchbook, a pink writing pen, and a one-year Enthusiast Membership that unlocks special discounts and creative opportunities. It’s a perfect bundle for artists, journalers, and anyone who loves the tactile magic of paper and printmaking. Valued at $100. Donated by Minnesota Center for Book Arts. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Celebrate the talent and range of Minnesota’s literary community with this curated collection of poetry by beloved local authors. Featuring works by Heid E. Erdrich, Danez Smith, Arleta Little, Jim Moore, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Zach Goldberg, and Douglas Kearney, this bundle showcases the vibrancy, depth, and voice that define our region’s creative landscape.
Valued at $200. Donated by Arleta Little, Douglas Kearney, Zach Goldberg, and the Loft Literary Center. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
A rare four-volume set of R.H. Blyth’s classic Haiku series — Eastern Culture, Spring, Summer–Autumn, and Autumn–Winter. Blyth’s work remains one of the most influential English-language gateways into traditional haiku, offering historical, cultural, and literary insights that have shaped generations of poets and scholars. A meaningful gift for poetry lovers, collectors, or anyone who values contemplative reading. Valued at $200. Donated by Norbert Hirschhorn. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
A generous bundle from Milkweed Editions featuring seven books, including Ada Limón’s Starling, along with works by Su Hwang, Erin Sharkey, and other celebrated authors. Paired with a Milkweed tote printed with “Because reading is life-changing” and a handcrafted metal bookmark, this set embodies Milkweed’s commitment to transformative literature and vibrant storytelling. Valued at $200. Donated by Milkweed Editions. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Connect+ in the Loft’s Writing Network offers live sprints, peer accountability, feedback sessions, challenges, and a shared workspace to keep your writing moving in or out of class. Valued at $120. Donated by The Loft Literary Center. Must be redeemed by December 31, 2026.
Share the gift of craft and community this holiday season with a single-session, adult Loft class for the wordsmith in your life. Choose from in-person or online classes. Valued at $74 for a 4-hour class. Donated by The Loft Literary Center. Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026.
Share the gift of craft and community this holiday season with a six-week, adult Loft class for the wordsmith in your life. Choose from in-person or online classes. Valued at $222. Donated by The Loft Literary Center. Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026.
Share the gift of craft and community this holiday season with a week-long summer youth camp for the budding wordsmith in your life. Classes take place in person at the Loft. Valued at $518 for a week-long, full-day camp. Donated by The Loft Literary Center. Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026.
Give the gift of discovery with a curated bundle from Magers & Quinn, one of Minneapolis’s beloved independent bookstores. This package includes a $25 gift card, a Magers & Quinn tote, and two staff-selected reads chosen for their craft, curiosity, and community spirit. It’s a perfect pairing for readers who love wandering the stacks and following the enthusiasm of booksellers who know their shelves by heart. Valued at $75. Donated by Magers & Quinn Booksellers. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Bring the beauty of hand-set type into your home with this signed and framed two-color letterpress print by designer and artist Melanie Walby, founder of Good Graces Paper Co. Each print shows the care of traditional printmaking — pressure, ink, texture, and rhythm — reminding us that craft is a tactile, communal act. Valued at $75. Donated by Melanie Walby, Good Graces Paper Co. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
This signed and framed two-color letterpress work by Melanie Walby honors the tradition of printmaking through bold color, careful alignment, and crisp impression. Rooted in design and made with intention, it’s a piece that invites viewers to slow down and appreciate the physicality of ink and paper. Valued at $75. Donated by Melanie Walby, Good Graces Paper Co. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
A one-of-a-kind set of handmade pottery plates by artist Marcy Woodard, created in honor of poet Andrea Gibson. Each plate carries its own expressive glaze pattern and texture, inviting the warmth and nourishment found in both poetry and communal meals. Valued at $75. Donated by Marcy Woodard, in honor of Andrea Gibson. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Give the gift of warmth, ritual, and the everyday craft of good coffee. This FRGMNT Coffee bundle includes whole-bean coffee, a to-go mug, apparel, a pin and a $25 gift card — perfect for the writer whose best ideas arrive with steam rising from a morning cup. A beautiful pairing of local flavor and thoughtful design. Valued at $160. Donated by FRGMNT Coffee. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
This beautiful pair of mittens and beanie was hand-knit by Friend of the Loft Julie Muehlberg. Made from alpaca wool, these articles are warm, soft, and durable; made for Minnesota winters. Valued at $50. Donated by Julie M. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Hand-knitted with care and 100% Peruvian wool, this matching scarf and hat set brings warmth, texture, and comfort into the winter season. It’s a gift rooted in the kind of slow, intentional craft that mirrors the practice of writing — one stitch, one line, one moment at a time. Valued at $40. Donated by Cindy Tipton. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Explore the Givens Collection — one of the nation’s premier archives of African American literature and cultural history — in a private tour led by scholar, musician, and curator Davu Seru. This experience offers rare access to materials that illuminate the depth, breadth, and influence of Black literary traditions. Your visit includes a private tour of the underground caverns at Elmer Andersen Library and (if scheduled before January 30, 2026) a gallery tour of the 40th anniversary exhibit "The Circle." Valued at $75. Donated by Davu Seru. Redeemable via email after the auction ends.
Let the tarot open new creative doors in this one-on-one session with writer, tarot practitioner, and teaching artist Susie Shubert. Perfect for writers seeking a spark, this experience uses imagery, metaphor, and intuitive exploration to jumpstart story ideas or deepen works already in progress.
Valued at $125. Donated by Susie Shubert. Must be redeemed by December 15th, 2026.
Celebrate the Twin Cities’ vibrant literary ecosystem with a curated gift set that brings together beloved local organizations and storytelling voices. This package includes a City of Minneapolis tote bag, a Saint Paul Almanac mug, two Green Card Voices books that uplift immigrant narratives, and a handcrafted Little Marks letterpress bookmark. Together, these items honor the creative communities that make our region a home for readers, writers, and cultural connection. Valued at $75. Donated by The Loft. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Minneapolis artist (and Loft Executive and Artistic Director) Arleta Little makes her bookmarks with glass and wooden beads, semi-precious stones, bone, and various other handmade, recycled, and found materials. Her Little Marks are mini meditations, visual poems, quietly holding your space and place.
Valued at $72. Donated by Arleta Little. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Minneapolis artist (and Loft Executive and Artistic Director) Arleta Little makes her bookmarks with glass and wooden beads, semi-precious stones, bone, and various other handmade, recycled, and found materials. Her Little Marks are mini meditations, visual poems, quietly holding your space and place.
Valued at $72. Donated by Arleta Little. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Whether you’re preparing a keynote, pitching a project, or representing your organization in the community, this two-hour session with communication expert Kris Patrow will elevate your presence and sharpen your message. With decades of experience coaching leaders across sectors, Kris blends practical strategy with a deep understanding of audience, voice, and clarity. Valued at $3,500. Donated by Kris Patrow. Must be redeemed by December 2026.
Give yourself — or a writer in your life — a quiet, dedicated space for focus and creative momentum. This certificate grants one month of rental access to a Loft Writers’ Studio, offering a peaceful environment designed for deep work, revision, and uninterrupted imagination. A gift rooted in the belief that space matters. Valued at $140. Donated by The Loft Literary Center. Valid Jan 2026 to June 2026.
A striking visual poem from Douglas Kearney’s project Dark Matter Armory, this signed artist print blends typography, abstraction, and performance energy. Kearney’s work vibrates with layered meaning, humor, and sonic play — an exceptional gift for poetry lovers and admirers of experimental visual language.
Valued at $50. Donated by Douglas Kearney. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Part of photographer Laura Migliorino’s exploration of iconic literature and public memory, this inkjet print reframes Catcher in the Rye through a contemporary visual lens. Rich in atmosphere and detail, the work invites viewers to consider how books leave marks on culture — and on us. Valued at $350. Donated by Laura Migliorino. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Gary Snyder - "Getting in the Wood"
This signed, limited-edition broadside was produced for the 1982–83 Walker Reading Series, a landmark moment in the Twin Cities’ literary history. Printed in collaboration with the Walker Art Center, each broadside captures the energy of a period when poets and visual artists worked side by side to push form, voice, and material expression.
A meaningful gift for collectors, poets, and admirers of print culture who value the intersection of art and language. Valued at $50. Donated by The Loft Literary Center. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Maurice Kenny - "Telephone Call"
A second signed, limited-edition broadside from the 1982–83 Walker Reading Series, showcasing the rich interplay between poetry and design that helped define one of the region’s most influential literary eras. Each piece stands as a testament to how printmaking, literature, and community shaped the Loft’s early creative ecosystem. Valued at $50. Donated by The Loft Literary Center. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
Nadine Gordimer - Untitled
This third signed broadside from the 1982–83 Walker Reading Series offers a glimpse into a formative moment for Minneapolis’s literary landscape. Produced in small quantities and rarely available today, each broadside carries the imprint of that collaborative spirit, with visual design amplifying the poet’s original text. Valued at $50. Donated by The Loft Literary Center. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
A powerful selection of books from acclaimed YA writer Jason Reynolds, including Ghost, Look Both Ways, Long Way Down, and Twenty-Four Seconds from Now. Paired with a handmade beaded bookmark, this collection is an inspiring gift for young readers and anyone moved by stories about resilience, imagination, and possibility.
Valued at $120. Donated by Arleta Little. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
A beautiful trio of classic poetry volumes, ideal for the collector or lover of antique books. This set includes an ornate edition of Poems of Robert Burns, a Franklin Library leatherbound edition of The Collected Poems of W.B. Yeats, and an 1879 edition of the Fireside Encyclopedia of Poetry. Together they offer a window into the rich tradition of English-language verse. Valued at $150. Donated by Norbert Hirschhorn. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
This thoughtful children’s literature bundle includes six illustrated and middle-grade books that celebrate imagination, justice, belonging, and bravery. Featuring titles like Where We Come From, Call Me Miss Hamilton, and A Door Made for Me, this collection makes a heartfelt gift for young readers, educators, families, or anyone nurturing curiosity and compassion in children. Valued at $150. Donated by the Loft Literary Center. Available for pickup at the Loft after the auction closes.
