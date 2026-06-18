Nebraska Table Gala Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
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The perfect date night! Enjoy the mouth watering Blue Sushi with this $50 Gift Card then your first of a YEAR of incredible entertainment with this Film Streams Family Annual Pass ($100 FMV)
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What!?! You need these for your rec room, or any special place you can display the undefeated Omaha‘s own Lester Martinez signed boxing gloves.
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For skating or better yet, to display you Ned this Precision Skateshop Deck with a skater on the top of the Nebraska State Capitol. Treat your energy and taste buds to this
Meadowlark Coffee Gift Card & Beans
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Undergo the Intercultural Development Inventory as administered by Dr. Helen Fagan to assess how you give meaning to differences encountered both personally and professionally. This service includes a report on your intercultural sensitivities, pathways to improvement, and a live consultation with Dr. Helen Fagan.
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10 passes to the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center in Lincoln! Take a group OR better yet, save the passes all for yourself to enjoy the most artful moves in Lincoln!
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Women’s health will never take a backseat at the Table! Nebraska Abortion Resources (NEAR) t-shirts, rockin’ stickers, “This Ain’t Our Rodeo” matches, and 2 plan B one step tablets!
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Original Framed Painting by Tammy Miller depicting the Nebraska State Capitol Sower enhanced by a gorgeous Midwestern full moon.
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Enjoy incredible performances with these Two sets of Omaha Symphony Tickets. And satisfy your taste buds and hunger anytime you want with an Omaha favorite, $100 Pitch Pizza Giftcard
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One bottle of Pride Mountain Vineyard’s Mistelle de Viognier, Henry David Vineyard’s Ross Lane White, &. Scout’s Honor Red Wine. Strawberry & Jalapeno Crisp for the sweet, salty, & spicy craving!
Top it off with a $100 Best Buy Gift Card to meet your digital needs!
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Cheer for Lincoln’s one and only hockey team! Get ready to join the best fans in the league for the best hockey available! After you can relax and rest with One Scarlet Hotel Overnight Stay at one of Lincoln’s most upscale and comfy hotels.
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Have you been to the Bin? If you have, you know this is a priceless gift. If not, you don’t know what your palette is missing! Private wine tasting for 2 at Bin 105 in Lincoln!
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Sports fans get ready and enjoy the game and entertainment Sarpy County’s Storm Chaser Baseball provides with these 2 ticket Vouchers! This package includes Kros Strain Brewery Merchandise for you or that beer lover you love.
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Do you miss President Barack Obama's first term in office? This peace poster will hang on you wall and remind you of a happier time and a first in our nation!
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Join Clifton Strengths Coach Molly Brummond to take a deep dive into the traits that determine how you think, feel and behave. Whether you want to enhance your career or just improve your relationships, this coaching session will make your year!
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One bottle of Secco Mango Two Bottles of Wine and Tropical Mango Moscato! Enjoy your cookies and toasts snacks while you sip and relax on your new purchase from Bed Bath and Beyond with this $100 gift card!
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One fun Omaha weekend or make it four. 2 Durham Museum Tickets where you can pick from incredible rotating exhibits. Plus
4 Sideline Tickets to a Union Omaha Soccer Match!
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An incredible whiskey lover’s gift! •Weller Original Wheated Bourbon Special Reserve
•(4) A Fuente Gran Reserva cigars
•Lucienne lighter
•Cigar cutter
Value $150
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A Julia Lauer-Chene original canvas art. Made from mixed media when President Obama accomplished history!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!