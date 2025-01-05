Fighting Foundation Memberships 2025

- Access to educational workshops/webinars on injury prevention and management.
- Discounted access to treatment facilities and rehabilitation centers.
- Mental health support services.
- Access to health plan systems
- Resource library with up-to-date research on sports science and health.
- Networking opportunities within the athlete community.
- Access to educational workshops/webinars on injury prevention and management.
- Discounted access to treatment facilities and rehabilitation centers.
- Mental health support services.
- Access to health plan systems
- Resource library with up-to-date research on sports science and health.
- Networking opportunities within the athlete community.
Monthly Coaches
$25
Renews monthly
- Certification Programs: Courses on concussion management, athlete safety, and advanced coaching techniques.
- Resource Library: Access to a comprehensive database of coaching resources, including drills, training plans, and safety protocols.
- Direct Support: Consultation with medical professionals and mental health experts for athlete care.
- Networking Events: Invitations to exclusive events to connect with other coaches and industry professionals.
- Updates and Trends: Regular newsletters on the latest developments in sports science and coaching strategies.
- Recognition: Inclusion in a verified directory of certified coaches, enhancing credibility and visibility.
- Access to educational Resources ,seminars and workshops
- Monthly Zoom Coaches call Invite
- Certification Programs: Courses on concussion management, athlete safety, and advanced coaching techniques.
- Resource Library: Access to a comprehensive database of coaching resources, including drills, training plans, and safety protocols.
- Direct Support: Consultation with medical professionals and mental health experts for athlete care.
- Networking Events: Invitations to exclusive events to connect with other coaches and industry professionals.
- Updates and Trends: Regular newsletters on the latest developments in sports science and coaching strategies.
- Recognition: Inclusion in a verified directory of certified coaches, enhancing credibility and visibility.
- Access to educational Resources ,seminars and workshops
- Monthly Zoom Coaches call Invite
Monthly Gym Membership
$30
Renews monthly
- Staff Training Programs: Comprehensive training on concussion management, safe training practices, and emergency response.
- Marketing Support: Enhanced visibility within the foundation's network, including featured listings and promotional campaigns.
- Discounts on Equipment and Resources: Savings on safety equipment, merchandise, and facility upgrades.
- Medical Referral Database: Access to a network of qualified medical professionals for athlete referrals.
"Safe Gym" Directory Listing: Inclusion in a verified directory promoting gyms dedicated to athlete safety, accessible worldwide.
- Gym Support Services: Ongoing assistance with operational challenges and best practices.
Discounted Printed Materials: Cost-effective options for educational and promotional materials.
- Welcome Pack: Gym posters, information sheets, and other resources for new members.
- Monthly Zoom Calls: Invitations for gym owners to participate in monthly Zoom calls discussing industry trends and updates.
- Discounted Seminars and Workshops: Reduced fees for attending or hosting educational events and workshops.
- Covers one main coach
This enhanced structure provides a robust support system for gyms, ensuring you have the resources and training necessary to create a safe and professional environment for athletes.
- Staff Training Programs: Comprehensive training on concussion management, safe training practices, and emergency response.
- Marketing Support: Enhanced visibility within the foundation's network, including featured listings and promotional campaigns.
- Discounts on Equipment and Resources: Savings on safety equipment, merchandise, and facility upgrades.
- Medical Referral Database: Access to a network of qualified medical professionals for athlete referrals.
"Safe Gym" Directory Listing: Inclusion in a verified directory promoting gyms dedicated to athlete safety, accessible worldwide.
- Gym Support Services: Ongoing assistance with operational challenges and best practices.
Discounted Printed Materials: Cost-effective options for educational and promotional materials.
- Welcome Pack: Gym posters, information sheets, and other resources for new members.
- Monthly Zoom Calls: Invitations for gym owners to participate in monthly Zoom calls discussing industry trends and updates.
- Discounted Seminars and Workshops: Reduced fees for attending or hosting educational events and workshops.
- Covers one main coach
This enhanced structure provides a robust support system for gyms, ensuring you have the resources and training necessary to create a safe and professional environment for athletes.
Monthly Manager Membership
$25
No expiration
- Access to Legal and Financial Advisors: Guidance on contracts, endorsements, and financial planning for athletes.
- Educational Workshops: Sessions on managing athlete health, safety protocols, and career longevity.
- Networking Opportunities: Connections with industry leaders, promoters, and other managers to foster collaborations and share best practices.
- Crisis Management Support: Assistance during incidents involving athlete injuries or public relations issues.
- Exclusive Resources: Tools and templates for managing athlete schedules, health check-ins, and performance metrics.
- Research Access: Insights into the latest research on athlete health and safety to help manage careers better.
This membership focuses on equipping managers with the necessary tools and knowledge to support their athletes effectively, ensuring both their physical well-being and professional success.
- Access to Legal and Financial Advisors: Guidance on contracts, endorsements, and financial planning for athletes.
- Educational Workshops: Sessions on managing athlete health, safety protocols, and career longevity.
- Networking Opportunities: Connections with industry leaders, promoters, and other managers to foster collaborations and share best practices.
- Crisis Management Support: Assistance during incidents involving athlete injuries or public relations issues.
- Exclusive Resources: Tools and templates for managing athlete schedules, health check-ins, and performance metrics.
- Research Access: Insights into the latest research on athlete health and safety to help manage careers better.
This membership focuses on equipping managers with the necessary tools and knowledge to support their athletes effectively, ensuring both their physical well-being and professional success.
Monthly Promoters Membership
$30
Renews monthly
- Staff training programs on concussion management and safe training practices.
- Athletes and event package
- Marketing support and visibility within our foundation's network.
- Discounts on equipment, merchandise, and resources
- Access to a database of qualified medical professionals for referrals.
- A listing on a verified "safe gym" directory
- Event support services
- Discounted Printed Materials
- FF compliant Batch
- Invite for promoters monthly Zoom call
- Access to a vast community Network
- Staff training programs on concussion management and safe training practices.
- Athletes and event package
- Marketing support and visibility within our foundation's network.
- Discounts on equipment, merchandise, and resources
- Access to a database of qualified medical professionals for referrals.
- A listing on a verified "safe gym" directory
- Event support services
- Discounted Printed Materials
- FF compliant Batch
- Invite for promoters monthly Zoom call
- Access to a vast community Network
Add a donation for Fighting Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!