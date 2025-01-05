Fighting Foundation Memberships 2025

- Staff Training Programs: Comprehensive training on concussion management, safe training practices, and emergency response. - Marketing Support: Enhanced visibility within the foundation's network, including featured listings and promotional campaigns. - Discounts on Equipment and Resources: Savings on safety equipment, merchandise, and facility upgrades. - Medical Referral Database: Access to a network of qualified medical professionals for athlete referrals. "Safe Gym" Directory Listing: Inclusion in a verified directory promoting gyms dedicated to athlete safety, accessible worldwide. - Gym Support Services: Ongoing assistance with operational challenges and best practices. Discounted Printed Materials: Cost-effective options for educational and promotional materials. - Welcome Pack: Gym posters, information sheets, and other resources for new members. - Monthly Zoom Calls: Invitations for gym owners to participate in monthly Zoom calls discussing industry trends and updates. - Discounted Seminars and Workshops: Reduced fees for attending or hosting educational events and workshops. - Covers one main coach This enhanced structure provides a robust support system for gyms, ensuring you have the resources and training necessary to create a safe and professional environment for athletes.

