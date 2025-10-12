Fil-Am Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 19, 2027
Community Membership provides an accessible entry point for individuals to connect with the Organization's mission and activities without financial or governance obligations. Community Members must support the Organization's mission and goals and submit a completed Community Member Application Form. There are no age requirements, residency requirements, fees, or dues for Community Membership. Community Members have the right to receive notifications for public community events, attend general membership meetings as non-voting participants, attend public events and programs, serve on committees at the discretion of the Committee Chairperson, and access general organizational information and updates. Community Members have no voting rights, cannot hold office or serve as Director, cannot attend Board meetings, cannot propose Board agenda items, and have no access to member-only events.
Valid until May 19, 2027
Supporting Membership enables full participation in organizational governance and provides exclusive benefits in recognition of financial support and active engagement. Supporting Members must be at least 21 years of age, support the Organization's mission and goals, reside on the Mississippi Gulf Coast (unless waived by Board resolution), submit a completed Supporting Member Application Form and pay annual dues of $25. Supporting Members have the right to one vote in all elections and referendums, eligibility to serve on the Board of Directors, attend and observe quarterly Board meetings, propose agenda items for Board consideration, serve on committees and task forces, attend all Organization events (public and member-only), receive all public organizational communications, and grant proxy voting rights to another Supporting Member. Supporting Members have the responsibility to maintain dues and fees current, remain active and engaged in organizational activities, uphold the Organization's mission and values, and comply with these Bylaws and organizational policies.
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