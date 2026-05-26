A woman in traditional attire sits in a wicker chair holding calla lilies, with a flowering branch to her left and a woven screen behind her.
CIRCA Pintig

Hosted by

CIRCA Pintig

About this event

Filipiniana Portrait Photoshoot

1332 W Irving Park Rd

Chicago, IL 60613, USA

6:00 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

6:15 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

6:30 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

6:45 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

7:00 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

7:15 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

7:30 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

7:45 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

8:00 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

8:15 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

8:30 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

8:45 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

9:00 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

9:15 PM Wednesday June 10th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

6:00 PM Wednesday June 24th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

6:15 PM Wednesday June 24th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

6:30 PM Wednesday June 24th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

6:45 PM Wednesday June 24th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

7:00 PM Wednesday June 24th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

7:15 PM Wednesday June 24th
Pay what you can

Sliding scale of $45-$75. Session includes edited portrait, styling, posing tips from the Ensemble, costuming and props.


Please bring an undershirt or undergarment if borrowing our costumes for the portrait shoot.

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