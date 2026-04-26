Filipino American Professional Association's May Mixer at Saffron Lounge

About this event
$20 Admission Ticket(s) - Appetizers will be provided. If you are a PAID individual, business and sponsor / corporate member, you should have received an email with your discount code. PLEASE use the next option…
PLEASE enter your membership discount code to get 50% off. (This only applies to the paid member(s); if you are purchasing multiple tickets with a non-member in your group, please place your order separately). Reserved seating when available.
Thank you for being a Platinum Sponsor. There is NO charge to you and your guest (1) to attend the mixer! Please Enjoy!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!