Charlottesville Spring Festival 2026 Sponsorship Kit

Stage Sponsor

(Exclusive – 1 Available)

Benefits:





Visibility/Event Activation Space

Official main stage branded with your company logo. Exclusive sponsorship mentions by MCs throughout the event and 10 X 10 tent. Logo placed on event banners and all print material





Media Branding

Main stage company logo. Printed outdoor entrance banner with your company logo, crowd-facing for high visibility and excellent social media opportunities with logo presence on all Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association social media platforms.





Marketing Campaign

A customized promotional campaign before and during the

festival. Social media campaigns and cross-promotions customized with our communications director to suit the needs of your business and reach your target audience.





Access to the VIP Beer Tent with 8 VIP Access tickets.