Charlottesville Spring Festival 2026 Sponsorship Kit

Hosted by
About this event
Stage Sponsor
(Exclusive – 1 Available)
Benefits:
Visibility/Event Activation Space
Official main stage branded with your company logo. Exclusive sponsorship mentions by MCs throughout the event and 10 X 10 tent. Logo placed on event banners and all print material
Media Branding
Main stage company logo. Printed outdoor entrance banner with your company logo, crowd-facing for high visibility and excellent social media opportunities with logo presence on all Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association social media platforms.
Marketing Campaign
A customized promotional campaign before and during the
festival. Social media campaigns and cross-promotions customized with our communications director to suit the needs of your business and reach your target audience.
Access to the VIP Beer Tent with 8 VIP Access tickets.
Gold Sponsor
Benefits:
Visibility/Event Activation Space
Exclusive sponsorship mentions by MCs throughout the event and 10 X 10 tent. Logo placed on event banners and all print material
Media Branding
Printed outdoor entrance banner with your company logo, crowd-facing for high visibility on front stage and excellent social media opportunities with logo presence on all Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association social media platforms.
Marketing Campaign
A customized promotional campaign before and during the
festival. Social media campaigns and cross-promotions customized with our communications director to suit the needs of your business and reach your target audience.
Access to the VIP Beer Tent with 6 VIP Access tickets.
Silver Sponsor
Benefits:
Visibility/Event Activation Space
Exclusive sponsorship mentions by MCs throughout the event and 10 x 10 tent. Logo placed on event banners and all print material
Media Branding
Printed outdoor banner with your company logo, crowd-facing for high visibility on front stage and excellent social media opportunities with logo presence on all Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association social media platforms.
Marketing Campaign
A customized promotional campaign before and during the
festival. Social media campaigns and cross-promotions customized with our communications director to suit the needs of your business and reach your target audience.
Access to the VIP Beer Tent with 4 VIP Access tickets.
Bronze Sponsor
Benefits:
Visibility/Event Activation Space
Exclusive sponsorship mentions by MCs throughout the event. Logo placed on event banners and all print material
Media Branding
Printed outdoor banner with your company logo, crowd-facing for high visibility on front stage and excellent social media opportunities with logo presence on all Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association social media platforms.
Marketing Campaign
A customized promotional campaign before and during the
festival. Social media campaigns and cross-promotions customized with our communications director to suit the needs of your business and reach your target audience.
Access to the VIP Beer Tent with 2 VIP Access tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!