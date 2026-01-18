Hosted by

Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association

About this event

Charlottesville Spring Festival 2026 Sponsorship Kit

522 2nd St SE D

Charlottesville, VA 22902, USA

Stage Sponsor
$5,000

Stage Sponsor

(Exclusive – 1 Available)

Benefits:


Visibility/Event Activation Space

Official main stage branded with your company logo. Exclusive sponsorship mentions by MCs throughout the event and 10 X 10 tent. Logo placed on event banners and all print material


Media Branding

Main stage company logo. Printed outdoor entrance banner with your company logo, crowd-facing for high visibility and excellent social media opportunities with logo presence on all Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association social media platforms.


Marketing Campaign

A customized promotional campaign before and during the

festival. Social media campaigns and cross-promotions customized with our communications director to suit the needs of your business and reach your target audience.


Access to the VIP Beer Tent with 8 VIP Access tickets.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Gold Sponsor

Benefits:


Visibility/Event Activation Space

Exclusive sponsorship mentions by MCs throughout the event and 10 X 10 tent. Logo placed on event banners and all print material


Media Branding

Printed outdoor entrance banner with your company logo, crowd-facing for high visibility on front stage and excellent social media opportunities with logo presence on all Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association social media platforms.


Marketing Campaign

A customized promotional campaign before and during the

festival. Social media campaigns and cross-promotions customized with our communications director to suit the needs of your business and reach your target audience.


Access to the VIP Beer Tent with 6 VIP Access tickets.


Siliver Sponsor
$1,000

Silver Sponsor

Benefits:


Visibility/Event Activation Space

Exclusive sponsorship mentions by MCs throughout the event and 10 x 10 tent. Logo placed on event banners and all print material


Media Branding

Printed outdoor banner with your company logo, crowd-facing for high visibility on front stage and excellent social media opportunities with logo presence on all Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association social media platforms.


Marketing Campaign

A customized promotional campaign before and during the

festival. Social media campaigns and cross-promotions customized with our communications director to suit the needs of your business and reach your target audience.


Access to the VIP Beer Tent with 4 VIP Access tickets.


Bronze Sponsor
$500

Bronze Sponsor

Benefits:


Visibility/Event Activation Space

Exclusive sponsorship mentions by MCs throughout the event. Logo placed on event banners and all print material


Media Branding

Printed outdoor banner with your company logo, crowd-facing for high visibility on front stage and excellent social media opportunities with logo presence on all Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association social media platforms.


Marketing Campaign

A customized promotional campaign before and during the

festival. Social media campaigns and cross-promotions customized with our communications director to suit the needs of your business and reach your target audience.


Access to the VIP Beer Tent with 2 VIP Access tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!