Y'all

Hosted by

Y'all

About this event

Fill All My Bowls - Indy 2025

5245 Hornet Ave

Beech Grove, IN 46107, USA

General Admission (pre-sale)
$25
This ticket gets you into the event, two 8-oz. servings of soup, bread and drinks, and a homemade bowl to take home. ($30 at the door)
Early Bowl Access
$35
All bowls are first-come-first-serve. This ticket gets you into the event, two 8-oz servings of soup, bread and drinks, with access to the bowls up to 30 minutes before other ticket holders (3:30p). ONLY 40 AVAILABLE
Add a donation for Y'all

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!