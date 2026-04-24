Cheer 2026/2027

About this shop
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Families and supporters are invited to help offset the 2026/2027 program expenses. Donations will be credited toward your cheerleader's overall fundraising goal.
8.5 x 11 Sponsorship Highlight in our 2026/2027 Football & Cheer Programs that are sold at our home games.
Half-page Sponsorship Highlight in our 2026/2027 Football & Cheer Programs that are sold at our home games.
Quarter-page Sponsorship Highlight in our 2026/2027 Football & Cheer Programs that are sold at our home games.
Business Card Sponsorship Highlight in our 2026/2027 Football & Cheer Programs that are sold at our home games.
Personal Message (25 Max Words) Sponsorship Highlight in our 2026/2027 Football & Cheer Programs that are sold at our home games.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!