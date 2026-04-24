Minarets Foundation, Inc - Cheer

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Minarets Foundation, Inc - Cheer

About this shop

Cheer 2026/2027

FILL MY BOW item
FILL MY BOW
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Families and supporters are invited to help offset the 2026/2027 program expenses. Donations will be credited toward your cheerleader's overall fundraising goal.

0
Level 1 - SPONSORSHIP item
Level 1 - SPONSORSHIP
$200

8.5 x 11 Sponsorship Highlight in our 2026/2027 Football & Cheer Programs that are sold at our home games.

0
Level 2 - SPONSORSHIP item
Level 2 - SPONSORSHIP
$100

Half-page Sponsorship Highlight in our 2026/2027 Football & Cheer Programs that are sold at our home games.

0
Level 3 - SPONSORSHIP item
Level 3 - SPONSORSHIP
$75

Quarter-page Sponsorship Highlight in our 2026/2027 Football & Cheer Programs that are sold at our home games.

0
Level 4 - SPONSORSHIP item
Level 4 - SPONSORSHIP
$45

Business Card Sponsorship Highlight in our 2026/2027 Football & Cheer Programs that are sold at our home games.

0
Level 5 - SPONSORSHIP item
Level 5 - SPONSORSHIP
$35

Personal Message (25 Max Words) Sponsorship Highlight in our 2026/2027 Football & Cheer Programs that are sold at our home games.

0
Add a donation for Minarets Foundation, Inc - Cheer

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