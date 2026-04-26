We’re so excited to offer our official Fill My Cup “Held” t-shirt, inspired by our conference theme verse, Psalm 16:5.





This soft purple shirt is a beautiful reminder that we are held by God — in every season, every story, and every place where our hearts need to be filled again. Made by Sunday Cool, a Christian apparel company known for comfortable, high-quality shirts, this tee is super soft, inspirational, and made to wear well long after the conference ends.





Available in women’s sizing XS–3X. Specify size at check-out.

Please note: we are offering women’s sizing only for this order.



