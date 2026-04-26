About this event
Your own quiet space to breathe, reflect, and rest. Come for the community — retreat to your room for the solitude that makes it all sink in.
Share the experience with a friend or meet someone new. Some cups are filled best in good company.
No overnight stay required — just a full day poured into you. Arrive ready, leave renewed.
We’re so excited to offer our official Fill My Cup “Held” t-shirt, inspired by our conference theme verse, Psalm 16:5.
This soft purple shirt is a beautiful reminder that we are held by God — in every season, every story, and every place where our hearts need to be filled again. Made by Sunday Cool, a Christian apparel company known for comfortable, high-quality shirts, this tee is super soft, inspirational, and made to wear well long after the conference ends.
Available in women’s sizing XS–3X. Specify size at check-out.
Please note: we are offering women’s sizing only for this order.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!