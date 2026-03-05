Living In Freedom Ministries

Hosted by

Living In Freedom Ministries

About this event

Fill My Cup Lord Spring Tea Fundraiser

323 W Emory Rd

Powell, TN 37849, USA

General Admission
$25

Join us for a delightful Tea Fundraiser filled with laughter, connection, and heartfelt moments. Sip tea, enjoy a beautiful atmosphere, and meet others who share a passion for lifting women on their journey to freedom.
Every ticket purchased directly supports Living In Freedom Ministries and helps us expand our programs, outreach, and future residential home. Together, we’re pouring hope into the lives of women who need it most.

Add a donation for Living In Freedom Ministries

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!