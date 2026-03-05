Fill My Cup Lord Spring Tea Fundraiser

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About this event
Join us for a delightful Tea Fundraiser filled with laughter, connection, and heartfelt moments. Sip tea, enjoy a beautiful atmosphere, and meet others who share a passion for lifting women on their journey to freedom.
Every ticket purchased directly supports Living In Freedom Ministries and helps us expand our programs, outreach, and future residential home. Together, we’re pouring hope into the lives of women who need it most.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!