Fill the Feed Bins: A Big Hoof Foundation Silent Auction

Starting bid
This painting was created on December 31, 2025, by Tiny Tim, a Belgian Draft horse. Tim spent his final days surrounded by love and care, and he left this world with a full belly and a full heart.
Each painting includes a video of Tim creating the artwork, along with a 4x6 photograph of him so you can see the beautiful soul behind the art.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!