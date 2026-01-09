Big Hoof Foundation

Hosted by

Big Hoof Foundation

About this event

Fill the Feed Bins: A Big Hoof Foundation Silent Auction

8x10 Painting (Purple, Blue, Pink, Yellow) item
8x10 Painting (Purple, Blue, Pink, Yellow) item
8x10 Painting (Purple, Blue, Pink, Yellow)
$40

Starting bid

This painting was created on December 31, 2025, by Tiny Tim, a Belgian Draft horse. Tim spent his final days surrounded by love and care, and he left this world with a full belly and a full heart.

Each painting includes a video of Tim creating the artwork, along with a 4x6 photograph of him so you can see the beautiful soul behind the art.

8x10 Painting (Purple, Blue, Pink and Grey) item
8x10 Painting (Purple, Blue, Pink and Grey) item
8x10 Painting (Purple, Blue, Pink and Grey)
$40

Starting bid

This painting was created on December 31, 2025, by Tiny Tim, a Belgian Draft horse. Tim spent his final days surrounded by love and care, and he left this world with a full belly and a full heart.

Each painting includes a video of Tim creating the artwork, along with a 4x6 photograph of him so you can see the beautiful soul behind the art.

11x14 Painting (Green, Teal, Yellow, Blue) item
11x14 Painting (Green, Teal, Yellow, Blue) item
11x14 Painting (Green, Teal, Yellow, Blue)
$60

Starting bid

This painting was created on December 31, 2025, by Tiny Tim, a Belgian Draft horse. Tim spent his final days surrounded by love and care, and he left this world with a full belly and a full heart.

Each painting includes a video of Tim creating the artwork, along with a 4x6 photograph of him so you can see the beautiful soul behind the art.

11x14 Painting (Purple, Teal, Grey, Blue) item
11x14 Painting (Purple, Teal, Grey, Blue) item
11x14 Painting (Purple, Teal, Grey, Blue)
$60

Starting bid

This painting was created on December 31, 2025, by Tiny Tim, a Belgian Draft horse. Tim spent his final days surrounded by love and care, and he left this world with a full belly and a full heart.

Each painting includes a video of Tim creating the artwork, along with a 4x6 photograph of him so you can see the beautiful soul behind the art.

11x14 Painting (Burgundy, Coral, Gold and Purple) item
11x14 Painting (Burgundy, Coral, Gold and Purple) item
11x14 Painting (Burgundy, Coral, Gold and Purple)
$60

Starting bid

This painting was created on December 31, 2025, by Tiny Tim, a Belgian Draft horse. Tim spent his final days surrounded by love and care, and he left this world with a full belly and a full heart.

Each painting includes a video of Tim creating the artwork, along with a 4x6 photograph of him so you can see the beautiful soul behind the art.

11x14 Painting (Burgundy, Red, Gold and Teal) item
11x14 Painting (Burgundy, Red, Gold and Teal) item
11x14 Painting (Burgundy, Red, Gold and Teal)
$60

Starting bid

This painting was created on December 31, 2025, by Tiny Tim, a Belgian Draft horse. Tim spent his final days surrounded by love and care, and he left this world with a full belly and a full heart.

Each painting includes a video of Tim creating the artwork, along with a 4x6 photograph of him so you can see the beautiful soul behind the art.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!