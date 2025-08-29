Hosted by

Oak View Middle School PTO

Fill the Fence Sponsorships

GOLD
$500

*4x6 or 4x8 FILL-THE-FENCE ad banner throughout the school year


*Digital marquee advertising for 3 weeks surrounding our Walk-A-Thon Event


**Ad Banners are included in sponsorship fees and will be printed by the PTO. Please send your banner design and/or logo file to [email protected].

BLUE
$250

*3x5 FILL-THE-FENCE ad banner throughout the school year


**Ad Banners are included in sponsorship fees and will be printed by the PTO. Please send your banner design and/or logo file to [email protected].

