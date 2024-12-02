Fill Your Freezer Raffle 2024

CHANCE to draw one 2025 LOP Cow Elk Tag for Manulife
Investment Management Lands in Wallowa County, Oregon - Sled
Springs Unit - Donated by Manulife Investment Management
(This is not a guaranteed hunt)
Howa HOGUE .308 WIN 22” STD Blued Barrel (Black)
$10
Howa HOGUE .308 WIN 22” STD
Blued Barrel (Black)
Winner needs to meet all the qualifications for purchasing a firearm.
50 lbs Farm Fresh Potatoes & Beef Bundle
$10
50 lbs Farm Fresh Potatoes donated by Lane Farms
Beef Bundle donated by Hines Meat
Any 6 tickets for $50
$50
6 tickets in any combination. Please specify when purchasing.
Add a donation for Grande Ronde Academy
$
