Greater Cleveland Film Commission

Hosted by

Greater Cleveland Film Commission

About this event

Film Forward Documentary Spotlight, DRY BONES - Screening

2355 E 89th St

Cleveland, OH 44106, USA

Feb 6th Screening - General Admission
Free

Screening at Karamu House
Includes pre-screening reception

Community Sponsor(s)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes sponsor designation, name and/or logo listed on event collateral, GCFC Partners Web Page & eNewsletter, reserved seating at screening for 4 Guests, pre-screening reception

Presenting Sponsor(s)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes sponsor designation, name and/or logo listed on event collateral, GCFC Partners Web Page & eNewsletter, reserved seating at screening for 10 Guests, pre-screening reception

Add a donation for Greater Cleveland Film Commission

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!