'FILM IN A DAY' Actors, Writers & Crew, Short Feature Film Series Challenge

-WRITERS WARNING- Must Have Experience. MUST REGISTER FAR IN ADVANCE- This Challenge is DARK COMEDY- Life'ng Theme. You will be connected with your director once actors passes sell out or we are ready to start getting ideas going, MUST BE AVAILABLE TO MEET VIA ZOOM prior for about 30min-1hour. For the Series, Once You Get Your Basic Rundown, Requirements and Restrictions, you will be writing on your own script up to 10min. Optional to attend, If you physically attend, you will be asked to help with script supervisor and rehearsals and any areas that need help behind the scenes. Food, Drinks, and snacks will be provided. (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME).