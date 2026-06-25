Film Screenings & Live Comedy*

Already saw screenings Friday night? This ticket offers admission to see the special presentation of the all-Vietnamese comedy show Embarrassed by Night (@embarrassedbynight) featuring comedians from the film and special guests:





Leo Nguyen (@leonguyencomedy)

Jerry Tran (@jrrytrn)

Sean Porter (@iamseanporter)

Natasha Collier (@realnatashacollier)

Nina Nguyen (@ninanguyens)

and making his US performing debut, musical guest Cam (@tonle47)!





**This special comedy show is for SATURDAY NIGHT ONLY - line up is subject to change**





Show schedule :

8:00PM - Doors Open @ Le Muselet

8:30PM - Embarrassed By Night comedy show

10:00PM - After-party!





In collaboration with Ron Acierto of Le Muselet Wine Bar and Yong Neeley & Amanda Saideepane of Spirit of Sage

- additional wine and mocktails will be available for purchase throughout the evening!





Please make sure this is the correct event you wish to attend! There are events each day this weekend and all events have limited seating! **All tickets are Non-Refundable**