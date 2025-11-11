FINAL A4P Annual Fall Fundraiser2025

2607 Main St

Irvine, CA 92614, USA

LOT 1- Hi Times Wine Basket item
LOT 1- Hi Times Wine Basket
$125
  • $50 Gift Card Hi Times Wine Cellar
  • Wine Tumbler
  • 2 Chocolate Bars
  • Wing Corkscrew Wine Opener
  • 2 Bottles of Wine (red & white)
  • Stonewall Kitchen Mixed Nuts
  • Sun Dried Tomato & Parmesan Spread
  • Elki Spring Onion Crackers
LOT 2- Aquarium of the Pacific item
LOT 2- Aquarium of the Pacific
$95

2 Adult Tickets

LOT 3- Shorebreak Hotel Stay item
LOT 3- Shorebreak Hotel Stay
$550
  • One night hotel stay at the Shorebreak Resort Hotel + breakfast for 2
  • $100 gift card to BLK in downtown HB
LOT4- SouthCoast Repertoire W/Dinner item
LOT4- SouthCoast Repertoire W/Dinner
$375

Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Gift card to Seasons 52

LOT 5- HB Iconie Landmark Treasure
$250

A unique and custom painted tile from the former Ruby’s Diner at the Huntington Beach Pier.


LOT6- Fendi Baguette item
LOT6- Fendi Baguette
$2,500

The Fendi Zucca Baguette comes in silver canvas & rhinestone hardware brings iconic style to any occasion.

LOT 7- Riding the Wave item
LOT 7- Riding the Wave
$250
  • 1 hour surf lesson with Endless Sun Surf in Newport Beach
  • 1 foam board from Frog House
  • Gift Card to Newport Coffee Co.
LOT 8 - Essence of Relaxation
$300
  • HB doTERRA  Basket


  • Waterfront Hilton Spa (facial or massage) w/ gratuity for 1 person
LOT9-RAT Abandoning a Sinking Ship item
LOT9-RAT Abandoning a Sinking Ship
$5,000

Original Art by Sandra Jones Campbell


LOT 10-Under the Manhattan Beach Pier item
LOT 10-Under the Manhattan Beach Pier
$575

24 x 36 photo of Manhattan Beach Pier by local Huntington Beach photographer Bonni Enwia

One-of-a-kind original print, the ONLY copy produced exclusively for Angels4Paws Fundraiser.


ITEM 1- Anthony's Salon
$100

Hair care sets by Anthony DeFalco x 2

ITEM 2- Art of Jiu Jitsu
$350

One month unlimited classes

ITEM 3/ITEM 4 Bird Houses
$150

Dog Themed Bird house

ITEM 5- Bradford Professional Portraits
$5,000
ITEM 6- Bradford Professional Portraits
$3,000
ITEM 7- Club Pilates
$100

4 classes plus socks

ITEM 8 - Cross Fit Surf City
$250

one month unlimited membership + Tshirt + two stickers

ITEM 9- Della Coast Beauty
$100

Brow and Lash service

ITEM 10- Derm FX
$160

Nouvalight Laser Facial

ITEMS 11, 12, 13 - Ceramic Art
$80

3 pieces

ITEM 14- Inis the energy
$85

Gift Basket

ITEM 15- Joe & Rose
$175

Misc gift basket

ITEM 16- Judy Mantere Skin Stuido
$100

Custom Facial

ITEM 17- Just Breathe Massage & Body Works
$120

90 min massage in Lake Forest

ITEM 18- Kings MMA Muay Thai
$310

$30 t-shirt, 7 day pass at $40 per day

ITEMS 19/ITEM 20 Labubu Dolls item
ITEMS 19/ITEM 20 Labubu Dolls
$100

2 Labubu Dolls

ITEM 21- Fall Table Center Pieces
$80

Custom made art

ITEM 22- OC Pup Scout
$85

2 $75 gift cards

ITEM 23- Perry's Pizza
$120

Gift Card

ITEM 24- Pet Supply Doggy Basket
$150

Gift Bag for Dogs

ITEM 25- Pet Supply Kitty Basket
$110

Gift Basket for cats

ITEM 26--Salon Domane
$90

$100 gift card + haircare stuff

ITEM 27- The Huntington Golf Club
$140

90 day membership

ITEM 28-Top Dog Bakery
$100

Doggie Gift Basket Plus gift Card

ITEM 29- Whale Watching Tickets
$160

6 Tickets

ITEM 30-Zen Den Yoga
$65

1 private lessons

Bird house
$50
$1
PAinting of a Dog by Melissa
$560
Ceramic
$40
Ceramic
$75
