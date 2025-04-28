TEST2025 CFC USA NEB Regional Conference

Includes conference kit & 3 meals. This rate is available until June 15, 2025. Price will increase thereafter.
Registration - Individual Attendee
$185
Includes conference kit & 3 meals. This rate is available until June 15, 2025. Price will increase thereafter.
KidZone Reservation
$10
Available for 4-12 years old. Space is limited so reserve your child/ren's spot early! Your $10 deposit will be deducted from the final cost (estimated at no higher than $50/child for meal & activities). Separate registration to follow.
Conference T-Shirt
$15
OPTIONAL: Pre-order your conference t-shirts! You can select the size after adding the order.
Daily Parking
$10
OPTIONAL: Pre-order your daily parking pass! $10/day with in & out privileges up to 6x. You will need 2 passes for Saturday & Sunday. Oversized vehicles not allowed. Please contact the hotel directly for options.
