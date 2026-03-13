Final Exposure: Through Their Lens Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Experience a professional 45-minute editorial portrait session on location in Manhattan with photographer and NYC Salt alumnus Ayman Siam.
The Details:
About the Artist:
https://www.instagram.com/aymanvisuals_/
Market Value: $1000
Starting bid
10 meetings /Peer portfolio reviews will be hosted at NYC PhotoWorks as part of the program (only for Professional Photographers)
Market Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Camera Rental – K&M Rental, New York City Production equipment for this project will be secured through K&M Rental in New York City. K&M Rental provides professional-grade camera bodies, lenses, lighting equipment, grip support, and related accessories necessary for high-quality photographic production.
Market Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Capture your wedding day through thoughtful, documentary-style photography by Daniel Martinez, NYCSALT alumnus and founder of Candidly NYC (https://www.candidly.nyc/). This exclusive offering provides a half-price version of Daniel’s Signature Wedding Package, delivering story-driven coverage designed to document the full experience of your wedding day.
This package can be purchased for yourself or gifted to a family member or friend, and also supports the next generation of photographers by including a current NYCSALT student photographer as the second shooter.
SIGNATURE WEDDING PACKAGE Includes:
Market Value: $6,500
Starting bid
The Family Portrait and Hotel Stay Experience
World-renowned Photographic Portrait, Artist Stephen Taylor of Bernardsville, will create a 14-inch textured canvas fine art portrait of your family in his studio. Taylor's portraits are displayed in the most elegant homes around the world. Each portrait is a work of art, an investment in your family history. The Experience includes a one-night stay at The Olde Mill Inn. Escape into the stunning New Jersey Somerset Hills countryside, where you'll discover The Olde Mille Inn nestled in the quaint hamlet of Basking Ridge Nj. Step back in time to a bygone era of understated elegance, supreme luxury, and unparalleled privacy.30 minutes from Manhattan 90 minutes from Center City Philadelphia.
Rooms have 2 full sizes or 1 king, plus up to 2 cots that fit. The hotel must be used in conjunction with the portrait session. The auction item is not transferable and cannot be gifted to other parties.
https://www.stportrait.com/about-stephen
Market Value: $3,000
Starting bid
The Legacy Couples Portrait and Hotel Stay Experience
World-renowned Photographic Portrait, Artist Stephen Taylor of Bernardsville, will create a 14-inch textured canvas fine art piece portrait of you and your spouse or partner in his studio. Taylor's portraits are displayed in the most elegant homes around the world. Each portrait is a work of art, an investment in your family history. The Experience includes a one-night stay at The Four Diamond Bernards Inn. Escape into the stunning New Jersey Somerset Hills countryside, where you'll discover The Bernards Inn nestled in the quaint hamlet of Bernardsville. Step back in time to a bygone era of understated elegance, supreme luxury, and unparalleled privacy, 30 minutes from Manhattan and 90 minutes from Center City Philadelphia.
The Legacy Couple must be at least 55 years old. The hotel must be used in conjunction with the portrait session. The auction item is not transferable and cannot be gifted to other parties.
https://www.stportrait.com/about-stephen
Market Value: $3,000
Starting bid
Market Value: $5,000
Starting bid
A captivating original photograph capturing the energy and historic significance of Mayor Mamdani’s Inauguration. This piece
offers a unique glimpse into New York City's vibrant political landscape.
The Details:
About the Artist:
https://www.instagram.com/aymanvisuals_/
Market Value: $1000
Starting bid
16 x 20 signed Black & White Ink jet print from the project, Big A
The streets of Brooklyn in the 1960s and ‘70s defined photographer and documentarian Marc Asnin. The stench of racial discrimination filled the air of his childhood neighbor—its schools, playgrounds, and even the holy spaces of churches and synagogues—but never in his home. There, an adamant insistence on social justice opened his eyes to people often unseen and unheard.
The other defining part of his childhood was formed in the wise guy world where every family had a wise guy. The odds were you either became a gangster or a cop and what they both had in common was being great storytellers. He became a direct kind of storyteller, one that needs to
give a voice to those in our society with broken dreams and disappointments who have the resiliency to find slivers of happiness in their oppressed existence. His work continues to seek ways to enable the marginalized to be heard.
Asnin’s work has been published in numerous publications including Life, Fortune, The New Yorker, The New York Times Sunday Magazine, French Geo, La Repubblica, Le Monde, and Stern. His photographs have been exhibited in museums and galleries in the United States and Europe, including MOMA, Baltimore Museum of Art, Moscow Museum of Modern Art, Steven Kasher Gallery, Blue Sky Gallery and also included in several permanent collections, including the Smithsonian American National Art Museum , the International Center of Photography, the Museum of the City of New York, the Portland Museum of Art, the Zimmerli Art Museum and the Schomburg Center. His work has received numerous accolades, most notably the Robert F.
Kennedy Journalism Award, the W. Eugene Smith Grant in Humanistic Photography, the Mother Jones Fund for Documentary Photography Grant, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a New York Foundation for the Arts Grant, and the Alicia Patterson Fellowship.
Asnin work comprises Final Words (University Press of Kentucky 2023) Uncle Charlie (Contrasto 2012) and has appeared The New York Times Magazine Photographs (Aperture 2011), After Weegee (Syracuse University Press 2011), New York 400 (Running Press, 2009), Blink
(Phaidon Press, 1994), and Flesh & Blood (Picture Project, 1992).
https://www.marc-asnin.com/the-big-a
Market Value: $2,000
Starting bid
Own a stunning original photograph by the acclaimed French photographer Frank Fournier. Known for his powerful and evocative imagery, this print is a rare opportunity to bring a piece of photographic history into your home. In 1986 Fournier won the World Press Photo of the Year award. Fournier’s photographs have been published extensively in Paris Match, Geo, Stern, Time Magazine, Newsweek, The New York Times Magazine, and National Geographic among others.
Details:
Market Value: $3,000
Starting bid
Portfolio Review with Frank Fournier Frank Fournier, photojournalist and documentary photographer, will conduct a series of three in-depth portfolio review sessions designed for emerging and mid-career photographers.
Fournier is internationally recognized for his powerful coverage of humanitarian crises and global conflict, most notably for his iconic photograph The Agony of Omayra Sánchez, taken during the 1985 eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in Colombia. His long-term work has focused on human rights, social injustice, and the human consequences of political and environmental catastrophe. His photography has been widely published in major international publications and exhibited globally, and he has been recognized with numerous awards for his contribution to photojournalism.
The portfolio review will consist of three structured sessions that provide critical feedback on editing, sequencing, narrative development, and ethical storytelling. Drawing from decades of field experience, Fournier will offer insight into visual rigor, emotional depth, and the responsibility of bearing witness through photography.
The goal of the review series is to provide thoughtful, direct critique while supporting photographers in strengthening both the artistic integrity and journalistic impact of their work.
Market Value: $1000
Starting bid
An exclusive fashion design experience with Emerald Dorcelly, a 2019 alumna, entrepreneur, and Fashion Designer. Emerald is the youngest entrepreneur featured in WOCSTAR X Ghetto Film School Academy. Currently attending Parsons School of Design, she is the owner of "WEIRDTHEBRAND"—an alternative brand focusing on one-of-a-kind designs with an emphasis on Black Culture.
Winners will have their body measurements taken, and a full completed look will be designed for and in collaboration with them. Participants act as the designer, creating two custom, tailored looks from a pre-selected set of design and fabric options.
Market Value: $1,500
Starting bid
An exclusive workshop with Devin Osorio, a 2011 alumnus, multidisciplinary fine artist, MET and high school educator. Participants will be guided through embroidering on paper using embroidery floss, merging fine art and fiber techniques. The experience concludes with a collaborative, one-of-a-kind hand-embellished print of Osorio’s work to take home.
Class size: 8 people
Market Value: $700
Starting bid
This workshop will be partially led by Mbhali (Bali) Edwards, and studio staff. Bali is a multidisciplinary fine and craft artist who primary works in clay to create large scale sculptures. Additionally, through the mediums of printmaking and oil paint, Bali manifests subjects 2- dimensionally. Attendees will enjoy an exclusive class with about 45 minutes to an hour on the wheel, and the same amount of time at the table creating hand built pieces.
Duration: 2 hours
Class size: 10 people
Market Value: $1300
Starting bid
A Replica Lithographed Photo featuring Giants Linebacker Brian Burns
Officially licensed by the NFL and NFLPA.
Exclusive authentic item not available for retail purchase in stores.
Market Value: $100
Starting bid
A Replica Lithographed Photo featuring Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson
Officially licensed by the NFL and NFLPA.
Exclusive, authentic item not available for retail purchase in stores.
Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy great seats at the NYK vs. Washington Wizards [Sun • Mar 22, 2026 • 7:30 PM] @ Madison Square Garden
2 tickets:
Section 10D, Row 2, Seat 15
Section 10D, Row 2, Seat 16
Market Value: $4000
Starting bid
ORA Method was born from the transformative healing story of our founder, Kimberly Ross, who found healing in acupuncture amidst her journeys with gut and digestive issues, fertility, and the quest for serenity amidst anxiety and stress. In creating ORA, our aim has been to illuminate the genuine power of acupuncture, showcasing its remarkable ability to touch and heal mind, body and spirit.
Start with our 65-minute introductory session, where you’ll spend dedicated time with your acupuncturist to review your medical history and discuss your wellness goals. During this session, you'll have the opportunity to address 2-3 concerns.
You will also experience the ORA Method, a powerful combination of Acupuncture, Red Light Therapy, and Meditation designed to enhance your well-being and balance your nervous system.
Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Beat the Chill at SoJo — Heated outdoor baths, toasty saunas, delectable fusion cuisine, and world-class massages. Winter skin in need of some TLC? Let us help you rejuvenate and refresh. Infinity Pool with a city view.
Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Escape to the Catskill Mountains for a relaxing weekend retreat in the charming town of Livingston Manor, NY. This stay takes place in a thoughtfully designed mountain home and includes a unique private gallery experience featuring the work of NYCSALT alumni photographer Daniel Martinez.
During your stay, the home will feature at least 10 never-before-shown photographs installed throughout the space, creating an intimate exhibition experience normally not available to the public. Guests will have the opportunity to live with the work for the weekend and experience the images in a quiet mountain setting.
To learn more about the space, visit https://thecozyny.com/
Selected dates subject to availability.
Duration: Friday–Monday (3-night stay)
Market Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Beaver Creek boasts the ambiance of a modern resort coupled with the unhurried feel of an alpine village. World-class skiing and amenities, golf and drop-dead gorgeous Rocky Mountain views make this town in the Vail Valley the ideal place for a serene getaway.
The activity doesn’t stop when the snow stops falling. During the beautiful green summer months, guests can explore the beauty of the natural environment and native wildlife on foot or bike via expansive trail systems, or take a scenic chairlift ride with spectacular views or do a Top of the Mountain Tour, enjoy summer concerts and festivals, or tee off at one of the three championship golf courses located in the Beaver Creek Valley.
The Accommodations
A cozy mountain home with comfortable decor and beautifully updated kitchen and baths is exactly what you need on your next Beaver Creek mountain vacation. Located conveniently along the fairways of Beaver Creek Golf course and a short distance to Avon town center, Beaver Creek is quickly becoming one of the top summer destinations in the US.
Includes
● 4-nights in 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom private residence
● Raise Away concierge to book trip and coordinate additional activities
● Accommodates 6 people
Notes
Market Value: $5,000
Starting bid
Paris, France
Experience the ultimate Parisian luxury with our five-night package for two, designed for those with a taste for the finer things in life. This experience includes a dinner cruise on the Seine River, where you can enjoy the luxurious views, fine wines, and a delicious 4-course meal that includes starter, main dish, cheese, and dessert. You’ll also indulge in a 7-course dinner at Michelin Guide restaurant, Auberge Nicolas Flamel. Apart from these, there are plenty of other exciting things to do in Paris, such as visiting the Louvre Museum, taking a stroll through the beautiful gardens of Versailles Palace, exploring the charming streets of Montmartre, and enjoying a croissant at one of the city's famous bakeries.
The Accommodations
You’ll stay in a luxurious four-star hotel in the heart of Paris for five nights. The hotel room can comfortably accommodate two people, offering plenty of space and privacy for relaxation after a day of exploring the city's iconic landmarks and charming neighborhoods. To ensure a truly seamless experience, a concierge service is available to assist you with any arrangements or reservations you may need during your stay.
Includes
Notes
Market Value: $7,000
Starting bid
Gourmet & Golf Sonoma Retreat
Sonoma Valley, California
Experience a luxurious 2-night escape at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, where you’ll stay in the historic Mission building, capturing the casual elegance of Wine Country. Tee off with a round of golf for two at the exclusive Sonoma Golf Club, navigating the scenic course by cart. Afterward, indulge in a Michelin-rated dinner at Santé, the Inn’s premier dining room, and the only restaurant in Sonoma Valley to earn both AAA Four Diamond and Michelin accolades. Your stay also includes a private wine tasting at the picturesque Chateau St. Jean, where you’ll savor the rich flavors of this iconic estate. Unwind in the tranquil surroundings of the Inn, making this getaway a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
The Residence
Immerse yourself in the charm of Wine Country with a 2-night stay at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. Unwind in a cozy room with your choice of a King or Queen bed, designed to capture the relaxed elegance of Sonoma living. After a day spent exploring local vineyards and the scenic beauty of Sonoma, retreat to this inviting space for a restful evening.
Includes
Notes
Market Value: $4,000
Starting bid
Lexington, Kentucky
Embark on a journey along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with a 3-night getaway for a group of four. During your stay, immerse yourself in the world of bourbon with tours and tastings at three of America's top distilleries. Beyond the distillery experiences, Lexington has much to offer. Explore the historic Keeneland Race Course or take a leisurely horse-drawn carriage ride through the charming downtown district. This city is also known for its numerous horse farms and championship golf courses, making it a destination that caters to everyone's interests. Your journey won't just be limited to exploring and savoring the nation's finest bourbon; it also includes a delectable dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse.
The Residence
Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence on the Bourbon Trail. Accommodations are located on the Bourbon Trail, spanning from Lexington to Louisville, with close proximity to the region’s distilleries, Churchill Downs, stunning countryside, and local attractions. Properties are a 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom, making it ideal for a group of four adults.
Includes
Notes
Market Value: $4,500
Starting bid
Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Perched above the Sea of Cortez and the iconic Land’s End, this Baja retreat offers the perfect desert-meets-sea escape for two guests over seven unforgettable nights. Explore secluded shores, uncover hidden coves, and dive into adventures like snorkeling, fishing, and swimming in the sparkling blue waters. Unwind by the infinity pool, where vibrant sunsets paint the horizon each evening. Indulge in a romantic meal at the acclaimed Las Marias restaurant, renowned for its atmosphere and exquisite service. Play a round at Cabo del Sol’s world-class golf course, or experience Cabo San Lucas’ famous nightlife, just minutes away. Your blissful escape to Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa is ready and waiting.
The Accommodation
Unwind in a spacious studio designed for comfort and relaxation, complete with air conditioning and all the essentials for a perfect stay. A cozy seating area and TV provide entertainment, while high-speed internet access keeps you connected. Or, simply take in the tranquil surroundings.
Step outside your door to a host of on-site amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, and beach access. Enjoy the day spa, exercise room, and sauna for total rejuvenation, then indulge in delicious cuisine at the on-site restaurant or bar/lounge. With laundry facilities and easy access to the beach, this studio offers the ideal balance of comfort and convenience for a memorable getaway.
Includes
Notes
Market Value: $2,500
Starting bid
Wembley Stadium, London
Step into the pinnacle of NFL London indulgence with the Jacksonville Jaguars VIP package at Wembley Stadium in 2026. While the exact date and opponent are still to be determined, you and a guest can look forward to an unforgettable day of luxury and football. This exclusive offer includes two tickets, ensuring you and a companion experience every thrilling moment. Launch your day in style with a lavish champagne reception, setting the tone for an unforgettable experience. Delight your palate with a tempting array of street food-style buffet stations, complemented by bottomless beer, wine, and soft drinks. Nestled in premium Level Two seating outside the suite, you'll savor every moment of the game with unparalleled views. As the excitement builds, exclusive NFL entertainment and live music will keep you on the edge of your seat, while halftime treats and post-game savories add the perfect finishing touches to a day of opulent football revelry.
The Suite
Step into the epitome of luxury with the Jacksonville Jaguars suite at Club Wembley. Enjoy premium Level Two seating for unparalleled views of the game. Inside, savor a champagne reception, halftime refreshments, and post-game delicacies in elegant surroundings. With exclusive access to Jaguars-themed hospitality, immerse yourself in the spirit of the game in style.
Includes
Notes
Market Value: $3,200
Starting bid
Frisco, Texas
Experience the excitement of the 2027 PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, from May 20th to May 23rd. Hosting its second PGA Championship, this historic course will challenge the world’s top golfers as they compete for one of the sport’s most prestigious titles. With two tickets included for Saturday and Sunday’s rounds, enjoy the action from public grandstand seating while taking in the skill and intensity of the competition. Your experience includes unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages at concession venues, as well as access to PGA Shops. Witness history unfold at one of the year’s most anticipated sporting events.
The Accommodation
Indulge in a tranquil three-night retreat at the Hyatt House (or comparable hotel), where you'll reside in a double occupancy room for two guests. Delight in the convenience of amenities like an outdoor pool, fitness center, and complimentary wireless internet access, guaranteeing a serene and hassle-free escape.
Includes
Notes
Market Value: $4,250
Starting bid
South Rim Grand Canyon, AZ
Embark on an unforgettable 3-night escape near the Grand Canyon with our exclusive glamping retreat. Your group of five will stay in comfort within our cozy Sky Dome, surrounded by breathtaking views. Spend your days exploring the Grand Canyon Park, nearby hiking trails, horseback riding, and navigating the rapids of the Colorado River. As night falls, gaze at the starry skies through telescopes, relax to live music, and enjoy fireside s’mores, creating lasting memories beneath the Grand Canyon's brilliant night sky.
The Accommodation
Immerse your family of 5 in the perfect blend of comfort and nature with our Sky Dome accommodations. Enjoy big sky views and breathtaking landscapes from the cozy surroundings of your spacious retreat. Featuring 1 queen bed on the lower floor and a loft area with 1 queen bed and 1 twin bed for added sleeping space, our Sky Domes ensure a restful stay. With a private bathroom included for convenience, experience the tranquility of glamping like never before.
Includes
Notes
Market Value: $3,500
Starting bid
Tulum, MX
Escape to a stylish private villa in the heart of Tulum, nestled in the serene Aldea Zama, just moments from the pristine beach and the vibrant energy of Downtown.
This contemporary retreat seamlessly blends modern design with Tulum’s relaxed atmosphere, featuring spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, a fully-equipped kitchen, and four beautifully designed bedrooms. Take a refreshing dip in the state-of-the-art swimming pool or relax in the rooftop plunge pool while soaking in breathtaking sunset views. For an extra touch of luxury, indulge in chef services, offering gourmet meals and authentic Mexican dishes right at your villa.
Enjoy the tranquility of Aldea Zama before exploring the lively Avenida Tulum and the beach, both just a short drive away. The perfect balance of seclusion and excitement awaits.
Residence Details
Includes
Notes
Market Value: $5,000
Starting bid
Games 2,3,4, or 5
Los Angeles, California is set to play a major role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosting eight matches at the brand-new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, including a highly anticipated Quarter Final on July 10th. This will be SoFi Stadium’s first time hosting World Cup matches, with five group-stage games scheduled for June 12, 15, 18, 21, and 25, followed by two Round of 32 knockout matches on June 28 and July 2. Renowned for its vibrant sports culture, diverse communities, and Hollywood flair, Los Angeles is expected to create an electric and unforgettable atmosphere for teams and fans from around the globe.
While SoFi Stadium will make its World Cup debut, Los Angeles has a rich history with the tournament, having hosted matches — including the final — during the 1994 FIFA Men’s World Cup and serving as a key city for previous international soccer events. With its blend of global influence, excitement, and deep love for the sport, Los Angeles is poised to shine as one of the standout destinations of the tournament, offering fans an extraordinary chance to experience world-class soccer in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.
The Lounge
Your Pitchside Lounge hospitality package for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Match in Los Angeles offers an unforgettable matchday experience right at the heart of the action. With premier sideline seating, you’ll enjoy unparalleled views as the excitement unfolds just meters away. Upon arrival, you’ll be welcomed with champagne and handcrafted mocktails or cocktails, setting the tone for an immersive day of football and culture. Savor a premium culinary experience with menus inspired by local flavors and traditions, served at interactive food stations. Enjoy exclusive access to a lounge space featuring live entertainment, photo opportunities, and special guest appearances. Halftime service is available at this venue, as well as dedicated guest relations, premium gifting, and the option for on-site parking ensure a seamless and luxurious experience from start to finish.
Includes
Notes
Market Value: $12,000
Starting bid
Welcome to the ultimate European escape! With this winner's choice package, you'll have the opportunity to spend five nights exploring one of Europe's most stunning destinations. Choose between Porto in Portugal, Seville in Spain, Cortona in Italy, Vienna in Austria, or Mykonos in Greece. During your five nights in your chosen destination, immerse yourself in the local culture, taste traditional cuisine, and take part in unforgettable activities. In Porto, you can cruise along the Douro River, wander the colorful Ribeira district, and enjoy tastings of the city’s iconic port wine. Seville offers the chance to experience the passion of flamenco, stroll through stunning landmarks like the Alcázar, and savor authentic Andalusian tapas. In Cortona, immerse yourself in the charm of the Tuscan countryside, exploring vineyards, medieval streets, and world-class Italian cuisine. Vienna invites you to discover grand palaces, classical music heritage, and elegant coffeehouse culture. For a more sun-soaked escape, Mykonos offers crystal-blue waters, vibrant beach clubs, and enchanting Cycladic architecture.
The Accommodation
Accommodating two people, you will spend a total of 5 nights in one of Europe's most stunning destinations in a 4-star boutique hotel with standard double occupancy hotel room. To make your stay even more unforgettable, enjoy an activity included at each destination, which varies per destination. Don't miss this opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime!
Includes
Notes
Market Value: $3,000
Starting bid
Loose Joints is a multi-award-winning independent publishing house based between Marseille and London collaborating with leading and emerging artists on contemporary approaches to photography in book form. With a distinctive editorial approach, they seek to elevate underrepresented voices and introduce new visual perspectives. This is a wonderful capsule collection of some of their publications.
Items Include:
Market Value: $200
Starting bid
DJ Mywai a biomedical researcher, DJ, movement artist, and forever learner, Mya has always been fascinated by the power of intersectionality. With a plethora of health benefits implicated in the practice of dance, music, and other artistic media, Mya has found fulfillment in creating spaces for the enjoyment of these forms as well as exploring manners in which the therapeutic qualities of dance and music can be enhanced to improve our quality of life.
Whether developing methodologies to refine the study of arts on the brain or creating spaces for individuals to experiment with dance, Mya thrives on using music, creative direction, and collaborative research for the advancement of art-health studies.
Mya is currently pursuing an MA in Neuroaesthetics at New York University. She received her BA in Neuroscience with a minor in Theater, Dance, & Media from Harvard University. DJ Mywai is a featured DJ at some of NYC's top queer bars, and they get the crowd jumping.
Starting bid
By experimenting with long exposures, light tubes, flashlights and strobes Susan Magnano creates unique light designs and effects.
You can see examples of this unique portrait shoot she is offering to the winner here https://www.photouradventures.com/luminescent-portraits
Market Value: $1000
Starting bid
Online Access for 1 year to over 45+ hours of night photography education by 40 experts in the field including the team at National Parks at Night. If you want to get inspired and learn more about night photography - this is your ticket! https://2026.nightphotosummit.com/
Market Value: $400
Starting bid
Sukii the Ghetto Genius is a NYC born DJ focusing on sounds of the diaspora that get crowds moving. With a wide repertoire of sound, Sukii is offering a 2 hour set, either for a public or private event.
Market Value: $600
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