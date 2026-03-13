Final Exposure: Through Their Lens Silent Auction

16 x 20 signed Black & White Ink jet print from the project, Big A





The streets of Brooklyn in the 1960s and ‘70s defined photographer and documentarian Marc Asnin. The stench of racial discrimination filled the air of his childhood neighbor—its schools, playgrounds, and even the holy spaces of churches and synagogues—but never in his home. There, an adamant insistence on social justice opened his eyes to people often unseen and unheard.





The other defining part of his childhood was formed in the wise guy world where every family had a wise guy. The odds were you either became a gangster or a cop and what they both had in common was being great storytellers. He became a direct kind of storyteller, one that needs to

give a voice to those in our society with broken dreams and disappointments who have the resiliency to find slivers of happiness in their oppressed existence. His work continues to seek ways to enable the marginalized to be heard.

Asnin’s work has been published in numerous publications including Life, Fortune, The New Yorker, The New York Times Sunday Magazine, French Geo, La Repubblica, Le Monde, and Stern. His photographs have been exhibited in museums and galleries in the United States and Europe, including MOMA, Baltimore Museum of Art, Moscow Museum of Modern Art, Steven Kasher Gallery, Blue Sky Gallery and also included in several permanent collections, including the Smithsonian American National Art Museum , the International Center of Photography, the Museum of the City of New York, the Portland Museum of Art, the Zimmerli Art Museum and the Schomburg Center. His work has received numerous accolades, most notably the Robert F.

Kennedy Journalism Award, the W. Eugene Smith Grant in Humanistic Photography, the Mother Jones Fund for Documentary Photography Grant, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a New York Foundation for the Arts Grant, and the Alicia Patterson Fellowship.





Asnin work comprises Final Words (University Press of Kentucky 2023) Uncle Charlie (Contrasto 2012) and has appeared The New York Times Magazine Photographs (Aperture 2011), After Weegee (Syracuse University Press 2011), New York 400 (Running Press, 2009), Blink

(Phaidon Press, 1994), and Flesh & Blood (Picture Project, 1992).



https://www.marc-asnin.com/the-big-a





Market Value: $2,000