Final Fetch:2025 Online Auction

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Starting bid
Discover your dog’s unique heritage with the Embark Breed Identification DNA Test Kit. This test screens for 400+ breeds, including rare types like dingoes, coyotes, wolves, and village dogs. Track your pup’s ancestry, explore their family tree back to great-grandparents, and gain detailed insights into their genetic makeup.
Embark combines fun, meaningful information with tools that can help guide your dog’s care. Perfect for pet parents wanting a deeper understanding of their companion—or as a thoughtful gift for any dog lover.
Can be mailed in United States. Bidder will be responsible for payment of shipment.
Starting bid
10 Spay & Neuter Awareness Yard Signs (with Metal Stakes)
Spread the message and help educate your community!
This set includes 10 durable 18.5” x 24” yard signs with metal stands, promoting the importance of spaying and neutering pets to prevent overpopulation and save lives. Perfect for front yards, adoption events, vet offices, or rescue outreach efforts.
Donated by a dedicated local animal advocate who believes in the power of education and visibility.
Let your lawn speak for the animals.
Starting bid
Osprey “Blue Sky” Nylon Pack
Lightweight, durable, and adventure-ready! This premium Osprey pack is designed for comfort, efficiency, and year-round exploration.
Features:
Perfect for hiking, travel, or daily use. Bid to win and support our rescue mission!
Can be shipped.Bidder responsible for shipment
Starting bid
Miss Anastasia Joy of The Twig Book Shop – Traveling Storytime Gift Certificate
Bring the magic of story time to you with a 30-minute Traveling Storytime Visit from the one and only Miss Anastasia Joy—The Twig Book Shop’s beloved Storytime Chick!
This whimsical package includes:
A 30-minute Costume Character Storytime
One story time book
Miss Anastasia in full character for an unforgettable, joy-filled experience!
Perfect for schools, libraries, or literary events!
Starting bid
Can be mailed in the US. Bidder responsible for shipment.
Starting bid
1-Month BarkBox or Super Chewer Box – Digital Gift Certificate
Thanks to BARK and their awesome team, we’re excited to offer this digital gift certificate as part of our auction.
The lucky winner will receive a 1-month subscription box, your choice of:
Classic BarkBox – Features plush toys, treats, and surprises
Super Chewer Box – Built tough with natural rubber and nylon toys (no fluff!), perfect for power chewers
Each box includes:
• 2 toys
• 2 full-size bags of treats
• 1 surprise item
To redeem, the winner just needs to email Bark with the certificate, their dog’s name, size, any allergies, the name of the event attended, and a shipping address. Bark will handle the rest!
Valid in the continental U.S. only
No expiration date.
A big thank you to BARK for supporting rescue dogs and the Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission!
Will be emailed to Bidder.
Starting bid
BagSmArt Expandable Carry on Luggage
22x14x9 Airline Approved, 20 inch Suitcase Spinner Wheels, Charing Ports, TSA Logo, Hard Shell, front opening for men and women travel business, Blue
Carry-On Suitcase Features
Product Details
Starting bid
A unique dog house with an Adobe-style design, giving it a San Antonio/Southwestern aesthetic. This is a well made Adobe-like architectural style. The house is on wheels for easy movement. The wheel locks to keep it stable when stationary. It stands 34 inches tall with a 42 inches square base, and interior dimensions of approximately 40 inches wide by 38 inches deep.
The spacious interior makes this a premium dog house option, and the mobility feature is practical for repositioning around your yard or home as needed.
The house can be picked up at Far West side near Sea World. You will need a pick-up Truck.
Cannot be shipped.
Starting bid
Pet Grooming Kit, 5-in-1 Dog Grooming Vacuum and Dryer with Clipper and brushes
11000Pa Suction, 2LCapacity, 113F dryer, low noise, Pet hair removal tool pet supplies for dogs and cats.
Starting bid
Enjoy this certificate toward a 6-week group training class at Pup Pup and Away. Classes are tailored to support various training goals and may vary depending on your needs. If a group setting isn't the right fit, the value can be applied toward other training services. Certificate valid through May 2026.
Generously donated by Stephanie Garza, who along with her incredible team, has been instrumental in the Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission, fostering 11 dogs from this hoarding situation.
Starting bid
10 Spay & Neuter Awareness Yard Signs (with Metal Stakes)
Spread the message and help educate your community!
This set includes 10 durable 18.5” x 24” yard signs with metal stands, promoting the importance of spaying and neutering pets to prevent overpopulation and save lives. Perfect for front yards, adoption events, vet offices, or rescue outreach efforts.
Donated by a dedicated local animal advocate who believes in the power of education and visibility.
Let your lawn speak for the animals.
Starting bid
Dogness 11L Automatic Dog Feeder for Large Breed, Programmable Pet Food Dispenser with Portion Contril, 5000 mAG Battery and Plug-in Power-White
Starting bid
Osprey “Blue Sky” Nylon Pack
Lightweight, durable, and adventure-ready! This premium Osprey pack is designed for comfort, efficiency, and year-round exploration.
Features:
Perfect for hiking, travel, or daily use. Bid to win and support our rescue mission!
Can be shipped.Bidder responsible for shipment
Starting bid
5 Spay & Neuter Awareness Yard Signs (with Metal Stakes)
Spread the message and help educate your community!
This set includes 5 durable 18.5” x 24” yard signs with metal stands, promoting the importance of spaying and neutering pets to prevent overpopulation and save lives. Perfect for front yards, adoption events, vet offices, or rescue outreach efforts.
Donated by a dedicated local animal advocate who believes in the power of education and visibility.
Let your lawn speak for the animals.
Starting bid
Pet Grooming Kit, 5-in-1 Dog Grooming Vacuum and Dryer with Clipper and brushes
11000Pa Suction, 2LCapacity, 113F dryer, low noise, Pet hair removal tool pet supplies for dogs and cats.
Starting bid
A spa basket filled with
•NEW Luxury Maison de Base Honey Almond Original Scent Relaxing Bath Salts 14.1oz
•Loofah
•Bathbombs
•Large Etymology soy candle Coastal Neroli Blossom
•Face mask
•Eye mask
•Foot mask
•Australian goat milk soap
•Blue metallic nail polish
•Massager
•Bath gloves
•Mario Badesca Facial Spray Aloe/Cucumber
Starting bid
Filled glass jars
for her:
Saplaya Tea Tree Mask
Large Bath Bomb
Loofah
Midnight Blue Nail Polish
Cucumber Eye Mask
For young/small dog:
Compressed stages dogwood stick
Pedigree wet food topper packet
Dream bones raw Hyde free little bones
Dog poop holder/bags
small bow collar
Starting bid
•Filled with Blue dog coffee mug
•Avalanche (3) vanilla chai latte sticks
•Bath salts
•Beauty concepts:
•Gold glitter nail polish
•Red nail polish
•Foot masks
• Mario Badesca Facial Spray Aloe/cucumber
•Amber tea wood candle
Starting bid
Basket full of:
•(3) bath bombs
•Bath confetti
•collagen face mask
•foot mask
•bath gloves
•wine glass
•Barefoot Moscato Wine
•Mario Badesca Facial spray Aloe/chamomile/Lavendar
•amber oak candle
•small wooden bowl
•nail polish purple
•nail polish champagne
Starting bid
Brand: Cryaam
Glass Charger Plates – Set of 12 (13”)
Add elegance to any table with this set of six handcrafted 13-inch glass charger plates. Perfect for everyday dining or special occasions, these clear plates bring a touch of sophistication and vintage charm to any setting. Each piece is uniquely handmade, so small bubbles or fine lines may occur naturally. Durable and versatile—ideal for showcasing salads, entrées, or desserts.
(12) 13 inch
Dimensions: 15"L x 15"W x 6.7"Th
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!