Final Rodeo - Line Dancing Workshop

1333 H St NE

Washington, DC 20002, USA

Visionary Leader
$150

Entry into 28 June, 26 July, and 24 August line dance classes, 2 tickets to the 12 October Blackberry Acres Family Reunion, a CWF/Blackberry Acres Swag Pack that includes a commemorative fan, t-shirt, cup, notebook, and refreshments.

Trailblazer
$75

One line dance class entry, 12 October Blackberry Acres Family Reunion entry, plus CWF Swag Pack that includes commemorative fan, notebook, t-shirt, and refreshments.

Champion for Change
$50

One line dance class entry, 12 October Blackberry Acres Family Reunion entry, plus commemorative fan, t-shirt, and refreshments.

Rising Influencer
$25

1 Line Dance Class Entry, CWF ink pen and refreshments.

12 October Family Reunion Entry Only
$25

Entry into the 12 October Blackberry Acres Family Reunion that includes horseback riding, food trucks, local vendors, line dancing, DJs, and more!!!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing