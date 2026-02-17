Final Ticket Frenzy 2026

Hosted by
About this event
DO NOT HAVE TO BE PRESENT TO WIN!!
This is a DRAW DOWN TICKET which includes General Admissions entry for two people. Kids under 7 get in free!
There will be multiple chances to win throughout the evening, with a grand prize for the final ticket drawn!
This is a GENERAL ADMISSIONS TICKET, this will not make you eligible for the draw down.
This ticket includes entry into the event, access local food trucks, and live music! Kids under 7 get in free!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!