Final Ticket Frenzy x Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity

Hosted by

Final Ticket Frenzy x Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity

About this event

Final Ticket Frenzy 2026

385 College View Dr

Starkville, MS 39759, USA

Draw Down
$30

DO NOT HAVE TO BE PRESENT TO WIN!!

This is a DRAW DOWN TICKET which includes General Admissions entry for two people. Kids under 7 get in free!

There will be multiple chances to win throughout the evening, with a grand prize for the final ticket drawn!

General Admission
$5

This is a GENERAL ADMISSIONS TICKET, this will not make you eligible for the draw down.
This ticket includes entry into the event, access local food trucks, and live music! Kids under 7 get in free!

Add a donation for Final Ticket Frenzy x Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!