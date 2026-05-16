(Finals) Harry M Bailey Middle School Promotion Program Shout Out(Finals)

Your one line (up to 65 characters) message will be included in the 8th grade promotion program. Anything after 65 characters will be cut off, unless purchasing more than one ad. Spaces, punctuation are included in this and no emojis are available for the message.





Here is an example of what this will look like in the program:





Joey Smith-Congrats! Good luck at WHHS! Love, Mom, Dad, & Kevin