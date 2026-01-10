Indy Gay Market Inc

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Indy Gay Market Inc

About this event

Financial Aid Big Gay Valentine's Day 2026

1220 Waterway Blvd

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Vendor Booth FA Level A
Free

This option is for you if you make less than $12,761 a year or about $1064 a month.

Vendor Booth FA Level B
$10

This option is for you if you make less than $19,139 a year or about $1594 a month.

Vendor Booth FA Level C
$20

This option is for you if you make less than $22,329 a year or about $1860 a month.

Vendor Booth FA Level D
$25

This option is for you if you make less than $22,330 a year or about $1861 a month.

Vendor Booth FA Level E
$35

This option is for you if you make less than $25,521 a year or about $2,128 a month.

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