Financial Assistance Request

May be used for Grizzly Band (and band camp) fees, concert attire costs, and required field trip fees. This cannot be applied to optional trips such as Disneyland or Silverwood, etc.



Families granted a scholarship are asked to participate through supporting fundraising activities and volunteering to assist in various events. This involvement allows the boosters to continue to provide financial aid when needed and helps to sustain a high-quality band program at Glacier Peak.



Assistance will be based on 1) a complete application, and 2) approval from a minimum of two board members of the GP Band Booster Club.