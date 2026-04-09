Financial Wealth Summit May 2026

Hosted by
About this event
If you DON’T wish to contribute to Zeffy, click OTHER and type "0" in space provided.
Purchase is non refundable. Barcode/ticket is required for Admittance and can only be scanned ONCE.
Rate = 10 tickets
If you DON’T wish to contribute to Zeffy, click OTHER and type "0" in space provided.
Purchase is non refundable. Barcode/ticket is required for Admittance and can only be scanned ONCE.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!