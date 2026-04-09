AFCC

Hosted by

AFCC

About this event

Financial Wealth Summit May 2026

2 Forbes Rd

Woburn, MA 01801, USA

Financial Literacy DOOR
$50

If you DON’T wish to contribute to Zeffy, click OTHER and type "0" in space provided.
Purchase is non refundable. Barcode/ticket is required for Admittance and can only be scanned ONCE.

Financialm Literacy Group
$350

Rate = 10 tickets


If you DON’T wish to contribute to Zeffy, click OTHER and type "0" in space provided.
Purchase is non refundable. Barcode/ticket is required for Admittance and can only be scanned ONCE.

VIP Admission
$50
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!