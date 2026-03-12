About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. No Cost to attend, however we do ask that you register.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. No Cost to attend, however we do ask that you register.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. No Cost to attend, however we do ask that you register.
As a Financial Resource Partner, you are more than an exhibitor; you are a vital part of the mission to bridge the wealth gap. This ticket grants your firm or organization a dedicated space at the Financial Foundation Summit to engage directly with motivated high school students, college undergraduates, and local residents seeking professional financial guidance.
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