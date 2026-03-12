Beta Epsilon Sigma Chapter Of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc

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Beta Epsilon Sigma Chapter Of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc

About this event

Financial Foundation Summit

884 Indian Creek Rd NW

Huntsville, AL 35806, USA

Student Access: High School (Free)
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. No Cost to attend, however we do ask that you register.

Student Access: Collegiate (Free)
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. No Cost to attend, however we do ask that you register.

Community Member Access (Free)
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. No Cost to attend, however we do ask that you register.

Financial Resource Partner (Free)
Free

As a Financial Resource Partner, you are more than an exhibitor; you are a vital part of the mission to bridge the wealth gap. This ticket grants your firm or organization a dedicated space at the Financial Foundation Summit to engage directly with motivated high school students, college undergraduates, and local residents seeking professional financial guidance.

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