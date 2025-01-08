Financial Freedom Academy - Advertising & Sponsorship

Your ad will be displayed as a sliding show during the six week webinar event. Attendees will receive a link to download your business promotional materials. Please submit a JPEG file of your business card, or flyer to [email protected] by 2/15/25. We do not accept any submission by mail or fax. Note, from 2/15/25 to 2/22/25 fee will increase to $50.00 Thanks
Help us give a small token as a sign of encouragement to those who completed the six week financial education workshop. Your contribution will mean a lot.
Your sponsorship to cover the cost of promotional materials and advertising will be very much appreciated. Thank you!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing