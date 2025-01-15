Financial Literacy Educational Program

This six-week program will encompass a range of topics, including income management, budgeting, savings strategies, investment approaches, financial goal setting, and the significance of maintaining good credit. Participants can expect not only an educational experience but also an interactive one that necessitates active engagement. If you are committed to enhancing your financial knowledge, understanding, and overall situation, this class is tailored for you.

This six-week program will encompass a range of topics, including income management, budgeting, savings strategies, investment approaches, financial goal setting, and the significance of maintaining good credit. Participants can expect not only an educational experience but also an interactive one that necessitates active engagement. If you are committed to enhancing your financial knowledge, understanding, and overall situation, this class is tailored for you.

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