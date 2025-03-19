FLEYX INC. Summer Camp Registration 2026

FLEYX Inc. is a non-profit organization.
The registration fee for summer camp is *non-refundable!
Your student is not registered for summer camp until the registration fee is PAID IN FULL.
This fee covers enrollment processing, program materials, Equipment, supplies, outings, & administrative costs.
*If you are paying the registration fee for more than one child please include the names of each child you are registering.
Week 1: June 8th-June 12th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info:
8 Week Program
June 8th-June 12th, 2026
Monday-Friday
8:00a-4:00pm
Week 2: June 15th-June 19th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info:
8 Week Program
June 15th-June 19th, 2026
Monday-Friday
8:00a-4:00pm
Week 3: June 22nd-June 26th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info:
8 Week Program
June 22nd-June 26th, 2026
Monday-Friday
8:00a-4:00pm
Week 4:June 29th-July 3rd Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info:
8 Week Program
June 29th-July 3rd, 2026
Monday-Friday
8:00a-4:00pm
Week 5:July 6th-July 10th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info:
8 Week Program
July 6th-July 10th, 2026
Monday-Friday
8:00a-4:00pm
Week 6: July 13th-July 17th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info:
8 Week Program
July 13th-17th, 2026
Monday-Friday
8:00a-4:00pm
Week 7:July 20th-July 24th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info:
8 Week Program
July 20th-July 24th, 2026
Monday-Friday
8:00a-4:00pm
Week 8: July 27th-July 31st Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info:
8 Week Program
July 27th-July 31st, 2026
Monday-Friday
8:00a-4:00pm
