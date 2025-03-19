FLEYX INC.

Hosted by

FLEYX INC.

About this event

FLEYX INC. Summer Camp Registration 2026

Registration Fee item
Registration Fee
$50
FLEYX Inc. is a non-profit organization. The registration fee for summer camp is *non-refundable! Your student is not registered for summer camp until the registration fee is PAID IN FULL. This fee covers enrollment processing, program materials, Equipment, supplies, outings, & administrative costs. *If you are paying the registration fee for more than one child please include the names of each child you are registering.
Week 1: June 8th-June 12th Tuition item
Week 1: June 8th-June 12th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info: 8 Week Program June 8th-June 12th, 2026 Monday-Friday 8:00a-4:00pm
Week 2: June 15th-June 19th Tuition item
Week 2: June 15th-June 19th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info: 8 Week Program June 15th-June 19th, 2026 Monday-Friday 8:00a-4:00pm June 9th-August 1st, 2025
Week 3: June 22nd-June 26th Tuition item
Week 3: June 22nd-June 26th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info: 8 Week Program June 22nd-June 26th, 2026 Monday-Friday 8:00a-4:00pm
Week 4:June 29th-July 3rd Tuition item
Week 4:June 29th-July 3rd Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info: 8 Week Program June 29th-July 3rd, 2026 Monday-Friday 8:00a-4:00pm
Week 5:July 6th-July 10th Tuition item
Week 5:July 6th-July 10th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info: 8 Week Program July 6th-July 10th, 2026 Monday-Friday 8:00a-4:00pm
Week 6: July 13th-July 17th Tuition item
Week 6: July 13th-July 17th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info: 8 Week Program July 13th-17th, 2026 Monday-Friday 8:00a-4:00pm
Week 7:July 20th-July 24th Tuition item
Week 7:July 20th-July 24th Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info: 8 Week Program July 20th-July 24th, 2026 Monday-Friday 8:00a-4:00pm
Week 8: July 27th-July 31st Tuition item
Week 8: July 27th-July 31st Tuition
$145
Summer Camp Info: 8 Week Program July 27th-July 31st, 2026 Monday-Friday 8:00a-4:00pm
Add a donation for FLEYX INC.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!