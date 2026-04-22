Access is free. Contributions are optional .





This ticket provides access to the Financial Readiness Clinic (Opelika) – FY2025 Q3 Series. After registering, you will be able to select one or multiple sessions within this series.





Each session is delivered live via Zoom, and you will receive the appropriate session links based on your selections.





Please plan to attend the sessions you select and join on time to receive the full benefit of each experience.





These sessions are designed to help you take practical steps toward financial clarity, organization, and stability.