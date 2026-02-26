Little Five Points Cultural District

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Little Five Points Cultural District

About this event

Find the Leprechaun in Little 5 Points

394 Moreland Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30307, USA

ALL AGES Find the Leprechaun
Pay what you can

On March 15 at 1pm: ALL AGES Find the Leprechaun in Little 5 Points. A guide will show you how to dance a jig, kiss a Blarney Stone and more, while you hunt for Finnegan O'Toole, a most mischievous leprechaun.

BAR CRAWL
Pay what you can

Find the Leprechaun BAR CRAWL 21+ (DRINKS NOT INCLUDED) Find the Leprechaun in Little 5 Points. A guide will show you how to dance a jig, kiss a Blarney Stone, and drink green drinks while you hunt for Finnegan O'Toole, a most mischievous leprechaun.

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