About this event
On March 15 at 1pm: ALL AGES Find the Leprechaun in Little 5 Points. A guide will show you how to dance a jig, kiss a Blarney Stone and more, while you hunt for Finnegan O'Toole, a most mischievous leprechaun.
Find the Leprechaun BAR CRAWL 21+ (DRINKS NOT INCLUDED) Find the Leprechaun in Little 5 Points. A guide will show you how to dance a jig, kiss a Blarney Stone, and drink green drinks while you hunt for Finnegan O'Toole, a most mischievous leprechaun.
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