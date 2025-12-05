Find "The Power of YOU" with BRUCE NORRIS, Educator, Hard Money and Investor!

Are you ready to step out of your comfort zone in 2026? 🔥

Women’s Council of Realtors® Inland Valley proudly presents Keynote Speaker Bruce Norris — Why Attend:

• Market insights from a top national

investor

• Hard money financing strategies for 2026

• Empowerment & mindset growth

• Networking with industry leaders &

investors

Join us and step

into the future of success — The Power of YOU!