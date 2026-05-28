Finding Ambrose (Part 2): 250th U.S. Anniversary Presentation/ Through the Eyes of the Enslaved

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, public memory often centers the lives of political leaders, military figures, and prominent institutions. Yet the nation's development was also shaped by millions of enslaved people whose labor, experiences, and contributions remain largely absent from traditional narratives.





Finding Ambrose (Part 2): Through the Eyes of the Enslaved examines the life of Ambrose Grundy, an enslaved man who lived more than a century and whose story provides a rare opportunity to explore the lived experience of slavery across multiple generations of American history.





Drawing upon tax records, wills, family papers, cemetery records, genealogical research, and historical accounts, the 95 Counties team traces Ambrose's life from enslavement through emancipation and into the post-Civil War era. His story reveals the ways enslaved individuals were documented, valued, inherited, remembered, and often misunderstood within the historical record.





The presentation will examine Ambrose's relationship to the influential Grundy family, the broader social and political landscape in which he lived, and the challenges researchers face when reconstructing the lives of individuals whose identities were frequently obscured by systems designed to record them as property rather than people.





At the same time, Ambrose's story serves as a case study in historical recovery. What can be learned when fragmented records are brought together? What insights emerge when descendants, genealogists, historians, and community researchers revisit familiar archives with new questions? And how does the inclusion of enslaved voices reshape our understanding of the nation's founding, growth, and memory?

Through the life of one man, this presentation explores larger themes of slavery, family, memory, historical preservation, genealogy, and the enduring impact of the enslaved on the development of the United States.





Join the 95 Counties team as they share their ongoing research and invite participants to consider American history through a lens that has too often been overlooked: the experiences and perspectives of the enslaved.





This virtual presentation is free and open to the public.