Finding Freedom: Introductory Course - two payments

***IMPORTANT - PLEASE READ***

When completing your check out, this platform defaults to add an additional charge to your purchase as a donation to the site. THIS IS OPTIONAL. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO DONATE TO THE PLATFORM, CLICK THE DROP DOWN NEXT TO "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" AND CHOOSE "Other". ENTER '0' IN THE CONTRIBUTION TEXT BOX AND YOU WILL NOT BE CHARGED AN ADDITIONAL FEE.





Zeffy provides these services, including covering the credit card fees, to non-profits such as ours for free. This is why they ask for donations, but you are under no obligation to do so.