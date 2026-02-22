Finding Harmony on Your Faith Journey - March 2026

The suggested donation for this retreat is $250, which reflects our approximate per-person cost.

You are welcome to contribute any amount that feels aligned and accessible. There is no “right” number — only what is possible for you.

If you feel moved to help make this retreat possible for someone else, you’re welcome to contribute toward another participant’s attendance as well.

Our hope is simple: that finances never stand in the way of someone receiving the compassion and support they need.

Thank you for being part of sustaining this space.