Finding Nemo Advertisement Donation

Donation of $150, Please Submit Image in Portrait Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [April 7, 2025]. Advertisement will be printed in black & white.
Donation of $150, Please Submit Image in Portrait Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [April 7, 2025]. Advertisement will be printed in black & white.
Half Page Ad
$100
Donation of $100, Please Submit Image in Landscape Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [April 7, 2025]. Advertisement will be printed in black & white.
Donation of $100, Please Submit Image in Landscape Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [April 7, 2025]. Advertisement will be printed in black & white.
Quarter Page Ad
$50
Donation of $50, Please Submit Image in Portrait Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [April 7, 2025].
Donation of $50, Please Submit Image in Portrait Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [April 7, 2025].