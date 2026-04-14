Friends of Pine Forest Elementary, Inc.

Offered by

Friends of Pine Forest Elementary, Inc.

About this shop

Finding Nemo Jr at Pine Forest

Student Shout-Out Half-Page item
Student Shout-Out Half-Page
$10
Available until May 15

Families can purchase a personal message in our show program to recognize their performer. Share your pride, encouragement, and love in a meaningful way they’ll treasure forever!

Student Shout-Out Quarter-Page item
Student Shout-Out Quarter-Page
$5
Available until May 15

Families can purchase a personal message in our show program to recognize their performer. Share your pride, encouragement, and love in a meaningful way they’ll treasure forever!

Pre-Ordered Bouquet item
Pre-Ordered Bouquet
$12
Available until May 15

Make your performer feel extra special by pre-ordering flowers! Bouquets will be ready for pickup on the day of the performance— no last-minute scrambling required. (Please note: the bouquet will look something like this, but not exactly as pictured.)

Business Sponsorship Ad Full-Page item
Business Sponsorship Ad Full-Page
$50
Available until May 15

Local businesses are invited to support the arts while gaining visibility in our printed program. This is a great way to connect with families and the broader school community.

Business Sponsorship Ad Half-Page item
Business Sponsorship Ad Half-Page
$30
Available until May 15

Local businesses are invited to support the arts while gaining visibility in our printed program. This is a great way to connect with families and the broader school community.

Add a donation for Friends of Pine Forest Elementary, Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!