Limelight Performing Arts

Offered by

Limelight Performing Arts

About this shop

Finding Nemo Jr. Fee Payment

Finding Nemo Jr. Production Fee (Pay in Full) item
Finding Nemo Jr. Production Fee (Pay in Full)
$300

Pay in full option for *The prepay in full discount is only available until March 20th.

Finding Nemo Jr. Production Fee (Partial Payment) item
Finding Nemo Jr. Production Fee (Partial Payment)
$160

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, make one payment now. A second payment will be due March 20th.

Finding Nemo Jr. Approved Scholarship item
Finding Nemo Jr. Approved Scholarship
$25

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, use the option to add an additional amount under the donation to Limelight below (not donation to Zeffy) to total your production fee amount.

Finding Nemo Jr. Extra Cast Shirt item
Finding Nemo Jr. Extra Cast Shirt
$25

Each performer will receive a cast shirt. Parent and family members can also opt to order shirts.

Finding Nemo Jr. Extra Cast Shirt - 2XL
$30

Extra cost to cover the upcharge from the shirt company for this size.

Finding Nemo Jr. Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out item
Finding Nemo Jr. Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out
$150

Opt out of pre-production volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

Finding Nemo Jr. Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out item
Finding Nemo Jr. Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out
$125

Opt out of Tech/Show volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

Finding Nemo Jr. Libretto Deposit item
Finding Nemo Jr. Libretto Deposit
$25

You can choose to purchase OR return to get your $20 refunded. This fee will be refunded when you return your libretto in good condition (no damage, no spill, etc.) and all notes erased. Please only make notes in pencil.

Add a donation for Limelight Performing Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!