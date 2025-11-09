Cunniff School Parent Teacher Organization

Cunniff School Parent Teacher Organization

Adult Trivia Night at Tommy Doyle's - Supporting Cunniff's Finding Nemo Kids!

349 Watertown St #1329

Newton, MA 02458, USA

Crush’s Trivia Table 🐢
$175

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Ride the wave—sponsor a full table for 6! Enjoy reserved seating and the fun of choosing your trivia team and its name.

Dory’s Dive 🐠
$30

Join the fun and just keep swimming—this ticket admits one person to trivia! Teams of 6 can be formed at the event but will need to be finalized by game time (7pm).

NEW - WPS Staff Ticket 🎟️
$20

This fin‑credible ticket is exclusively for WPS employees to purchase!


Dive on in and assemble your school of 6 at the trivia event—just make sure your team is locked in by game time at 7pm.

Nemo's Splash Pass🍹
$20

Just dip in for friends and fun! Perfect for those who love mingling and raffles but want to skip the trivia.

Bruce’s Big Bite 🦈
$15

Can’t make the event? Sink your teeth into making a big impact—donate to the cause!


Donate using this ticket type or use the "Add a Donation" feature below to choose your own amount.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!