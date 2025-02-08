Dive into an underwater adventure with Finding Nemo Kids! Join us for this heartwarming musical performed by our very own True North Homeschool students! Watch this beloved story come to life with colorful characters, catchy tunes, and a journey of friendship across the sea. Get ready for a show that's sure to hook you at the first splash and leave you with a smile long after the curtain falls! Don’t miss the chance to see these talented actors shine in this magical tale beneath the sea!

